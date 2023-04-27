There was special emphasis put on Thursday's track and field invite hosted by Hastings High.
Why?
In a week, none of the Tigers' points or results will officially count. At least not towards any spots on medal stands in the Eastern Midlands Conference meet.
Hastings isn't yet a full member of the EMC, and won't be until next season.
So the Tigers racked up all the points they could against Northwest, Kearney and Lexington in their home meet, which was moved to the end of April from the end of March for scheduling purposes.
"We wanted to try to win this meet," said HHS boys coach Dave Johnson.
"We really wanted to see some things and go hard and then next week we'll take it easy and be ready for districts."
Both Hastings teams defended their home turf well. The boys outstretched Northwest for first place by 18 points, scoring a total of 178, while the girls eked out a three-point victory over the Vikings.
Austin Carrera led the boys team with two of their four event wins. The talented sophomore distance runner won the 1,600 and 3,200 with relative ease. Carrera posted double-digit margins in each race, nearly outpacing a school record with his 4:24.34 in the mile.
Just last week, Carrera set a new school record in the two-mile with a 9:33.18, which is the best Tribland has ever seen, also.
"He's a special talent and has a great desire to be as good as he can be," Johnson said. "I'm lucky to be his coach."
Nolan Studley won the high jump and reached his personal best, 6-feet, 7-inches, for the first time outdoors. He set the mark at the Tigers' indoor meet to kick off the spring.
"It was important for him to do it outdoors," Johnson said. "And he had a whole good series. He was clean over 5-11, 6-1, 6-3, 6-5. He cleared those on his first attempt and he was cooking today.
"If the bar was at 6-8, he would have cleared 6-8 on that one. It looked that good."
Aaron Nonneman was also a winner for the HHS boys, running the 100-meter dash in 11.77 seconds and besting teammate Blake Buhlke by .01 seconds.
'A lot of questions'
The more Brian Itzen searches for answers, more questions arise. Such is life this spring for the HHS girls coach with as much competition and interchangeable athletes as he can remember dealing with.
"We'll just keep writing them down and try to answer them the closer we get to districts," Itzen said after Thursday's home invite in which his Tigers won five events.
Hastings swept relay titles on Thursday, albeit running solo in the 3,200, against only Lexington in the 400, and Northwest's A and B relay teams in the 1,600.
Still, Itzen says the strength of his team lies in those events.
"We have a ton of underclassmen or who are new kids on the team that are running great 400s," the coach said. "When you have some 400 runners on a team, you can do so many things with them. You can have them go up a race or down and that kind of completes your relays. We're really seeing that this year where our 4-by-400 is a lot more competitive."
So, too, is the Tigers' 4-by-100, which clocked a 50.60 on Thursday. HHS medaled in that event at state last season.
Ariel Tubbs, MaKenzie Nollette, Abigail Kendall and Hannah Satterly "ran a great time today that puts us second in our district and one of the top times in the state again," Itzen said.
The 3,200 relay, run Thursday by Addyson Hermes, Brooke Ochsner, Mylee Mick and Paige Faimon, is a work in progress as well.
A number of Tigers have run that race this season, Itzen said, including Mick, a freshman who he feels is a solid replacement to 2022 graduate Reagan Shoemaker.
Itzen also mentioned Carlie Beckby, who has previously been more of a sprinter.
"Seeing that relay run some competitive races and really keep consistently knock their time off towards districts when we need them to has been fun," Itzen said.
Kelyn Henry Perlich won the 1,600 on Thursday with her personal best time of 5:41.59. She was second in the 800 (2:33.72).
Itzen said he "can't say enough good things about" Henry Perlich.
"It's like whatever event we want to put her in she seems to impress us and be one of the top times on our team," he said.
Hannah Satterly collected HHS' other win on Thursday, with a 13.42 in the 100. She was second in the 200 at 28.40.
HHS track and field invite
Boys team scores
1, Hastings 178; 2, Northwest 160; 3, Lexington 147; 4, Kearney 29
Boys individual results
Shot put — 1, Victor Isele, NW, 49-11 1/2; 2, Luis Castellanos, L, 49-0; 3, Spencer Snodgrass, NW, 47-8 3/4; 4, Johnathan Schmidt, HHS, 45-10; 5, Kenny Quinteros, K, 44-5 11/4; 6, Miguel Castellanos, L, 44-3
Discus — 1, Luis Castellanos, L, 149-3; 2, Tyson Brewer, NW, 149-0; 3, Kenny Quinteros, K, 147-9; 4, Joseph Stein, NW, 147-3; 5, Brandon Bykerk, NW, 139-2; 6, Braydon Power, HHS, 131-7
Pole vault — 1, Caleb Vokes, NW, 13-2; 2, Morgan Bailey, L, 12-8; 3, Alex Portillo, NW, 12-2; 3, Ben Briseno, NW, 12-2; 5, Jason Hernandez, L, 11-2; 6, Trevor Baird, K, 11-2
High jump — 1, Nolan Studley, HHS, 6-7; 2, Parker Ablott, HHS, 6-1; 3, Aaron Nonneman, HHS, 5-11; 4, Willie Jones, NW, 5-9; 4, Trevor Campbell, HHS, 5-9; 6, Trevor Retzlaff, NW, 5-7
Triple jump — 1, Carson Baker, K, 41-9 3/4; 2, Brock O’Connell, HHS, 40-5; 3, Jackson Block, HHS, 40-3; 4, Carson Wolfe, NW, 39-10; 5, Brennen Cornelius, NW, 37-10; 6, Ian Piper, K, 37-4
Long jump — 1, Caleb Dowling, L, 20-4 3/4; 2, Jackson Block, HHS, 20-2; 3, Brennen Cornelius, NW, 19-5; 4, Willie Jones, NW, 18-9; 4, Brock O’Connell, HHS, 18-9; 6, Jase Carpenter, L, 18-6 3/4
100 — 1, Aaron Nonneman, HHS, 11.77; 2, Blake Buhlke, HHS, 11.78; 3, Quentin Moss, L, 11.80; 4, Caleb Dowling, L, 12.01; 5, Kade Satterly, HHS, 12.22; 6, Maison Reeves, HHS, 12.30
200 — 1, Chris Medlock, NW, 23.73; 2, Quentin Moss, L, 24.05; 3, Jase Carpenter, L, 24.79; 4, Maison Reeves, HHS, 25.01; 5, Blake Buhlke, HHS, 25.21; 6, Ryan Jeoghun, L, 25.22
400 — 1, Tegan Lemkau, NW, 50.93; 2, Dru Truax, L, 52.60; 3, Caden Block, HHS, 54.01; 4, Prestyn Long, HHS, 56.48; 5, Dominic Roy, NW, 58.88; 6, Preston Murphy, NW, 1:00.05
800 — 1, Oscar Aguado, L, 2:01.31; 2, Kian Botts, NW, 2:03.22; 3, Logan Brooks, HHS, 2:04.94; 4, Diego Chojolan, HHS, 2:08.02; 5, Caden Sheffield, NW, 2:09.62; 6, Alexes Rodriguez, , 2:11.29
1,600 — 1, Austin Carrera, HHS, 4:24.34; 2, Lazaro Adame-Lopez, L, 4:36.60; 3, Evan Struss, HHS, 4:43.15; 4, Miguel Cruz, L, 4:51.42; 5, Eduardo Duarte, L, 5:10.13; 6, Karson Peterson, K, 5:10.94
3,200 — 1, Austin Carrera, HHS, 10:00.28; 2, Evan Struss, HHS, 10:16.03; 3, Miguel Cruz, L, 10:24.00; 4, Juan Ceron Millan, HHS, 10:37.26; 5, Nolan Albers, HHS, 10:43.57; 6, Anthony Taracena, L, 11:34.89
110 hurdles — 1, Trevor Retzlaff, NW, 15.00; 2, Nolan Studley, HHS, 16.30; 3, Christian Burton, L, 17.20; 4, Cooper Clark, NW, 18.08; 5, Alex Portillo, NW, 18.11; 6, Param Bhakta, HHS, 20.90
300 hurdles — 1, Alex Portillo, NW, 43.18; 2, Christian Burton, L, 45.56; 3, Trevor Retzlaff, NW, 45.58; 4, Brodey Tinsman, HHS, 45.96; 5, Cooper Clark, NW, 50.08; 6, Param Bhakta, HHS, 52.44
400 relay — 1, Northwest A 44.18; 2, Lexington A 44.36; 3, Hastings 44.43; 4, Lexington B 47.64; 5, Northwest B 47.73; 6, Kearney 49.38
1,600 relay — 1, Lexington 3:34.12; 2, Northwest A 3:35.01; 3, Hastngs A 3:35.81; 4, Northwest B 3:47.54; 5, Hastings B 3:51.00; 6, Kearney 3:58.95
3,200 relay — 1, Lexington 8:46.84; 2, Hastings 8:55.46; 3, Northwest A9:15.71; 4, Northwest B 9:33.26
Girls team scores
1, Hastings 173; 2, Northwest 170; 4, Lexington 85; 4, Kearney 33
Girls individual results
Shot put — 1, Kyla Sybrandts, NW, 34-8 3/4; 2, Kalli Sutton, L, 34-1; 3, Reyse Zobel, NW, 33-9 3/4; 4, Alivia Wragge, NW, 32-6; 5, Hadlie Wolf, L, 31-4 1/2; 6, Janessa Fountain, K, 30-9
Discus — 1, Kyla Sybrandts, NW, 105-4; 2, Kalli Sutton, L, 101-9; 3, Reyse Zobel, NW, 101-6; 4, Candice Gant, HHS, 99-2; 5, Hadlie Wolf, L, 96-3; 6, Alivia Wragge, NW, 95-9
Pole vault — 1, Kyra Ray, NW, 10-2; 2, Kalli Sutton, L, 9-8; 3, Aislynn Krafka, NW, 9-8; 4, Carlie Beckby, HHS, 7-2
High jump — 1, Tessa Scheer, NW, 4-9; 2, Kaitlyn Drake, HHS, 4-5
Triple jump — 1, Reese Kuecker, L, 34-0; 2, Abigail Kendall, HHS, 32-7 1/4; 3, Haikan Cool, K, 32-6 1/4; 4, Hannah Betke, K, 32-3 3/4; 5, Keyara Caspar, NW, 32-2 1/2; 6, Mady Wolfe, L, 32-1 3/4
Long jump — 1, Keyara Caspar, NW, 16-2 1/2; 2, Abigail Kendall, HHS, 15-10; 3, Hannah Betke, K, 15-6 1/2; 4, Haikan Cool, K, 15-5; 5, Kashiah Dandridge, NW, 15-4; 6, Nevaeh Sauer, L, 15-3
100 — 1, Hannah Satterly, HHS, 13.42; 2, MaKenzie Nollette, HHS, 13.71; 3, Ariel Tubbs, HHS, 13.90; 4, Brooke Starman, NW, 13.95; 5, Emma Harb, NW, 113.97; 6, Chloe Katzberg, HHS, 14.17
200 — 1, Kyra Ray, NW, 27.89; 2, Hannah Satterly, HHS, 28.40; 3, Ariel Tubbs, HHS, 28.69; 4, Mady Wolfe, L, 29.07; 5, Reese Kuecker, L, 29.59; 6, Kashiah Dandridge, NW, 29.69
400 — 1, Avyn Urbanski, NW, 1:02.18; 2, Ava Satterly, HHS, 1:05.54; 3, Tessa Scheer, NW, 1:06.79; 4, Maleigh Avila, NW, 1:07.45; 5, Jessica Hovie, L, 1:07.99; 6, Paige Faimon, HHS, 1:08.63
800 — 1, Marissa Miles, NW, 2:32.98; 2, Kelyn Henry Perlich, HHS, 2:33.72; 3, Peyton Smith, NW, 2:34.30; 4, Karli Shoemaker, HHS, 2:34.90; 5, Carlie Beckby, HHS, 2:35.50; 6, Mylee Mick, HHS, 2:38.53
1,600 — 1, Kelyn Henry Perlich, HHS, 5:41.59; 2, Karli Shoemaker, HHS, 5:57.37; 3, Yarely Simental, L, 6:04.69; 4, Parrhesia Converse, L, 6:07.93; 5, Hadyn Laux, HHS, 6:16.73; 6, Diana Ramirez, L, 6:28.90
3,200 — 1, Susana Calmo, L, 12:33.67; 2, Lainey Benson, HHS, 12:50.56; 3, Hadyn Laux, HHS, 14:02.85; 4, Izzy Taillon, K, 14:08.45
100 hurdles — 1, Aizlynn Krafka, NW, 15.59; 2, Brooklyn Beck, NW, 17.04; 3, Zoie Turman, HHS, 17.34; 4, Bella Willis, K, 17.74; 5, Kalli Sutton, L, 18.44; 6, Naomi Arias, L, 19.04
300 hurdles — 1, Brooklyn Beck, NW, 50.49; 2, Zoie Turman, HHS, 51.83; 3, Naomi Arias, L, 54.78; 4, Bella Willis, K, 54.80; 5, Yoselin Suriano, NW, 54.98; 6, Addison DeNeui, NW, 57.20
400 relay — 1, Hastings 50.60; 2, Lexington 52.80
1,600 relay — 1, Hastings 4:21.04; 2, Northwest A 4:32.09; 3, Northwest B 4:39.71
3,200 relay — 1, Hastings 11:14.38