CENTRAL CITY — Hastings High parlayed solid pitching and heads-up base-running into a spot in Monday’s Class B, District 3 championship.
Naz Robinson scored from second base after Chance Vertin’s two-out infield single, producing the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth inning as the Tigers knocked off top-seeded Central City/Fullerton/Centura 4-3 Saturday at Kernel Field.
Relief pitcher Markus Miller struck out the side in the bottom of the eighth, sending the Tigers into Monday’s 4 p.m. B-3 title game at second-seeded Elkhorn (14-13).
Hastings coach Blake Marquardt credited Robinson for his hustle and anticipation on the bases. With Kernels’ first baseman Blake Jensen fielding a grounder and then having to make a diving attempt to beat Vertin to first base, Robinson rolled the dice and scored the game-winner after Vertin was called safe.
“It’s really easy to just touch third base and be done, but Naz is the kind of kid that we love because he finds ways to create extra runs and that’s what he did,” Marquardt said. “A play like that wins the game.”
Stellar pitching also propelled the Tigers (10-13).
Starter Daeton Espino allowed a solo home run to Bryce Gorecki in the second and gave up another run in the third on a wild pitch before settling in. The junior right-hander pitched 6 1/3 innings, striking out seven, walking three and surrendered five hits while blanking the Kernels in his final 3 1/3 innings.
“Daeton is the kind of kid that pitches a lot of big games and goes against good teams for us,” Marquardt said. “He gave up the home run and he’s given up a few this year, so it doesn’t shake him up too bad. It’s the postseason and that could get into your head, but it did not faze him and he settled down just fine after that.”
With Espino having thrown 102 pitches, Marquardt called on Miller out of the bullpen with one out and nobody on base in the seventh.
The senior lefty did yield the tying run with two out, but after Hastings took a 4-3 lead, Miller fanned all three batters he faced in the bottom of the eighth to record the win.
“Markus has started for us and pitched some long relief, but his role for us is being the closer and he knows that,” Marquardt said. “He’s a guy that we trust 10 out of 10 times in the late innings. He understands the pressure, he understands how to field his position and he’s a good athlete, so he does a lot of good things for us and that’s why we have to have him in those situations.”
Central City/Fullerton/Centura (20-2) entered postseason play averaging 10.4 runs per game. However, Hastings’ pitching limited the Kernels to seven hits total, including just two hits and one run after the third inning.
“We just couldn’t get our bats going,” Kernels coach Brandon Detlefsen said. “Hastings’ pitching was pretty good. They were keeping us off stride.”
Trailing 1-0, the Tigers took a 2-1 lead in the third inning. Evan Rust doubled with two out and scored on a single up the middle by Luke Brooks. After a Vertin single, Brooks came home when Espinio smashed an infield single off the third baseman.
Hastings used small-ball to pull ahead 3-2 in the sixth. Elijah Johnson singled, took second on Cameron Brumbaugh’s sacrifice bunt and scored on Calub Clark’s single to right.
Robinson, Rust and Vertin had two hits apiece to lead Hastings’ 10-hit attack. The Tigers had an up-and-down day at the plate, striking out 15 times, but also amassing 18 base runners, including reaching base five times after being hit by a pitch and drawing three walks.
“It was definitely an emotional roller-coaster of a game,” Marquardt said. “We carried ourselves as a better team today. We knew we missed some situational stuff that we needed to score and, defensively, we missed some balls that we needed to make a play on, but the team never gave up.
“We picked each other up all day.”
Now, the Tigers are a win away from earning their second consecutive state-tournament berth and the program’s fourth trip to state in the past five seasons.
“I like where we’re at — we’re in the district championship and that’s all you can ask for,” Marquardt said. “Coming in as the fourth seed, it’s win or go home at this point. We only have four seniors, so they know there’s a lot at stake here.”
Hastings (10-13)...........002 001 01 — 4 10 0
CC/F/C (20-2)................011 000 10 — 3 7 0
W — Markus Miller. L — Boston Caspersen.
2B—Hastings, Evan Rust.
HR — CC/F/C, Bryce Gorecki.