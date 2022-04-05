Hastings lost the first 15 minutes, but won the last 65 on Tuesday. And it resulted in a 5-3, come-from-behind win over the York Dukes.
That’s all that mattered for the Tigers (3-4), who had lost four of five after their season-opening win.
“It’s a good win,” said HHS coach Chris Pedroza. “Obviously the way we started the game is not how you want to start a game, but credit to the players. They believe in themselves and they wanted it. So they were able to turn around and win the game.
“I’m just very proud of them and they definitely deserve this win.”
Early defensive mistakes by Hastings permitted the Dukes (3-4) multiple scoring chances.
They cashed in on a pair of set pieces for their early advantage. A corner kick by Andrew VanGomple in the second minute cut close on net and tipped off keeper Brogan Pfeil’s gloves on his leap to stop it.
Waiting on the other side was York’s leading scorer Jaxson Alexander, who put the Dukes up 1-0.
Twelve minutes later, York doubled its edge on another corner, again to Alexander, who headed the ball inside the left post.
Pedroza has said previously set pieces aren’t his team’s strength defensively. York’s size made a difference, too, though.
“We’ve been working on them in practice,” he said. “Obviously, it does not help that they had a height advantage with us being such a short team and York having tall players with a lot of ability up in the air. It was a challenge.”
York’s third goal, which provided the Dukes their last lead in the 38th minute, was also via set piece. VanGomple drove a corner kick to Bryson Benjamin’s dome and he re-directed it past Pfeil.
But that was the last the horn would sound for the Dukes, who have two wins over Aurora and the other over Schuyler this season.
Victor Perez, the small-but-speedy forward, provided the boost Hastings’ needed to overcome the early deficit.
Perez blew past everyone on York’s backline and beat the keeper in the 17th minute to halve the lead.
In the 37th minute, Perez drew out the Dukes to the near side before driving past them to find Nolan Cardona open just above the 18-yard box. Cardona had no problem burying the goal.
Pedroza said Perez was selfish in the best way possible Tuesday.
“We’ve been stressing that you’ve got to take chances,” Pedroza said. “That was Victor doing his thing. I told the team at halftime: ‘A lot of you have the ability to do what Victor did, but that was him being selfish.’ A lot of the times we are giving two extra passes we don’t need in the attacking third.”
Josh Solis initially tied the game for Hastings with a rocket of a runner in the 27th minute before the Dukes regained the lead.
Ivan Ramirez put the Tigers up for good in the 40th minute when he was awarded a penalty kick that he actually had to make twice for it to count after a teammate was standing in too advantageous of a position nearby.
Cardona carded the only goal after halftime from either side. On hard-fought assist from Ramirez, the freshman phenom easily netted his second of the match on a 1-on-1 chance.
“We are a technical team when we can possess the ball like we need to,” Pedroza said. “York was physical and we knew that... but they didn’t have the ability we had in possessing the ball.”
York (3-4)...........................3 0 — 3
Hastings (3-4)....................4 1 — 5
H: Victor Perez 17’; Nolan Cardona 37’ & 61’; Josh Solis 27’; Ivan Ramirez 40’
Y: Jaxson Alexander 2’ & 14’; Bryson Benjamin 38’
Girls: Hastings 3, York 0
There was cause for concern for Hastings in Tuesday’s match against York, but it wasn’t for the same reasons as last week’s 1-0 loss to Grand Island.
The Tigers’ shots found the back of the net — three in the first 20 minutes, in fact — and resulted in a 3-0 win over the Dukes (0-7).
“That’s always a good sign,” HHS coach Melissa Everson said with a laugh. “Three of them; we’ll take it.”
The coach had a similar reaction after her team suffered its first loss, only then it was a chuckle rooted in shock that none of the Tigers’ 27 shots crossed the goal line against the previously winless Islanders, who made their first-half goal — and first goal of the season — stand.
This time, it was excitement and pride shining through Everson following a bounce-back effort that saw the Tigers (6-1) score early and often and keep the Dukes out of the net on the other end.
But along with that, the coach expressed worry about some injuries her team endured in the second half Tuesday.
Perhaps most notably, Hastings’ second-leading scorer Nizel Espinoza Nunez sat out the final 20 minutes or so with what appeared to be a right foot injury after contact with a York defender.
“Hopefully it’s not too bad,” Everson said.
Nunez scored the Tigers’ second goal Tuesday in the 12th minute and assisted on the third.
“She just has a beautiful shot,” Everson said. “She’s done really great with her crosses and that’s gotten our offenses going.”
Ezzy Guzman opened the scoring with her goal in the third minute on an assist from Kaela Thompson. Angie Perez buried the other on Nunez’s assist.
The Tigers play three more games this week. They’ll host North Star on Thursday before playing Elkhorn North and Norris on Saturday.
York (0-7)..........................0 0 — 0
Hastings (6-1)...................3 0 — 3
H: Ezzy Guzman 3’; Nizel Espinoza Nunez 12’; Angie Perez 18’