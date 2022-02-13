MINDEN — Jett Samuelson wishes all of his teammates qualified for the Class B state wrestling tournament.
But the junior 160-pounder will have eight teammates joining him in Omaha after the Tigers won the Class B District 3 tournament held in Minden over the weekend.
Hastings compiled 208 points to Blair’s 192. The two teams had six championship matches against one another. The Tigers took four of them, including Samuelson’s.
It was effectively a rematch of the state duals semifinal a week prior, which went to the Bears.
“I thought we performed really well,” said HHS coach Nolan Laux. “Obviously our guys want to get to the state tournament, but we did our part as a team to get back to state.”
Samuelson, the top-ranked wrestler in his class, certainly did his, scoring a second victory this season over Blair’s Charlie Powers, who is rated second.
Their championship match Saturday ended a 5-4 decision, just the same as at the Flatwater Fracas in December.
“I know he’s a state championship-caliber wrestler,” the undefeated Samuelson said. “It’s a big win for me heading into (state) and I’m just going to use that momentum.”
Samuelson and Powers are the favorites to see each other again for the gold in Omaha. Blair and Hastings are bound to battle for the team title there, too, along with teams like Bennington and Waverly.
“We’ll have to go through some of those guys to accomplish our goals next weekend,” Laux said.
With the way Hastings performed Saturday, in one of the toughest districts in Class B, it’d hardly be a surprise.
Third-ranked Hunter Anderson scored a 5-0 decision victory for the 113-pound title over Blair’s Luke Frost, rated fifth.
Oaklyn Smith won district gold at 195 pounds with a 10-1 major decision over Livai Opetaia.
Landon Weidner, the top-ranked 152-pounder, earned a third-period pin on sixth-rated Yoan Camejo of Blair.
At 126 pounds, Braiden Kort was the only Tiger not to wrestle a Blair Bear in the final. Instead, the undefeated, top dog in his class pinned Wahoo’s Isaiah Foster in the third round of the final.
Finishing second for the Tigers were Cameron Brumbaugh at 106 pounds, who was on the wrong side of a 1-0 decision to top-ranked Hudson Loges of Blair; and Tucker Adams, who dropped a 3-0 decision to No. 4 Jesse Loges of Blair.
Hastings netted two bonus qualifiers through the consolation rounds. Both Blake Kile (145 pounds) and Elijah Johnson (138) advanced through the heartbreak round. Johnson won his third-place match with a 5-3 decision.
While a district championship doesn’t compare to a state title, it’s a nice stepping stone, Laux said.
He said it wouldn’t have been possible without a pair of key victories on Friday from 285-pounder Jacob Lopez and 220-pounder Blaine Hamik, who both recorded pins in their first-round consolation matches.
Neither qualified for state, but their points mattered.
“Those were big points for us,” Laux said. “They kind of got things rolling for us into (Saturday).”
Minden had a record-setting day, qualifying six wrestlers to the state tournament for the first time in school history.
The third-place Whippets, who scored 123 1/2 points, did not have a champion, but it didn’t matter.
Their two runners-up, three bronze medalists and fourth-place finisher made history for the Whippets.
“Getting third place as a team in a district like this — there’s rumors it’s the hardest in the state — we’ll take it,” said Minden coach Keaton Gracey.
Daulton Kuehn had three pins in the tournament before losing by 7-5 decision in the final to the fourth-ranked wrestler at 220-pounds, Columbus Lakeview’s Landon Ternus.
Hunter Fredrickson scored three pins before he was pinned in the 182-pound final by No. 4 Mason Villwok.
Braxton Janda (195 pounds), Orrin Kuehn (132), and Robert Nelson (120) each won third-place matches. Evan Smith snuck past the heartbreak round with a 3-2 decision before finishing fourth.
“The team really put together some good performances,” Gracey said. “If everything goes our way, we could have had a couple more (qualifiers), but you got to accept what you can get, I guess.”
Koltdyn Heath was a near-miss qualifier at 126 pounds. His heartbreak round match came down to the very last seconds before Blair’s Tyson Brown scored at the third-period buzzer.
At 106 pounds, Harrison Reed experienced heartbreak with his 5-0 loss.
The state tournament, which will feature 46 athletes from the Tribland (see below), begins Thursday in Omaha.
B-1 district
NEBRASKA CITY — Justin Barbee, Kayleb Saurer and Tyler Pavelka will represent Adams Central at the state wrestling tournament after all three survived heartbreak round matches Saturday at the Class B District 1 tournament.
Barbee recorded a pin, 9-0 major decision, and 8-5 decision to secure a spot in Omaha before falling in the 126-pound third-place match.
Saurer notched three first-period pins in the 145-pound consolation bracket — the longest of which took 1 minute, 23 seconds — to secure third place.
Pavelka, ranked fifth at 285 pounds, rebounded from being pinned with five seconds in the semifinals and snuck through the blood round with a 3-1 decision. Pavelka finished in fourth place.
C-1 district
MADISON — Fillmore Central finished third in its district team race with a school record 135 1/2 points, but more importantly qualified a school record eight wrestlers to the state tournament.
Alex Schademann, ranked second at 132 pounds, beat the top-ranked wrestler in the class, Logan Bryce of Raymond Central, 5-4 in the final Saturday.
Schademann was the only champion for the Panthers, who went 6-1 in the heartbreak round to secure the rest of their spots at the state meet.
Dylan Gewecke finished second at 126 pounds, losing to one of Superior’s two qualifiers, sixth-ranked Hayden Neeman.
Aidan Trowbridge (114 pounds), Travis Meyer (120), Aiden Hinrichs (145), Treven Stassines (152), Jackson Turner (170) and Carson Adams (220) each reached the third-place match.
Superior’s Payton Christiancy (285 pounds) finished second in his class to qualify.
C-4 district
O’NEILL — Red Cloud/Blue Hill tallied 98 points at the Class C District 4 tournament, which was good for sixth place.
The Warcats qualified five wrestlers to the state tournament. Aiden Piel finished runner-up at 113 pounds as did Jake Hodson at 170. Isaac Piel was third at 120. Carter Auten (126) and Brody Fischer (220) both finished fourth after surviving the heartbreak round.
D-1 district
MAXWELL — Doniphan-Trumbull’s Zach Burkey and Jordy Baland both qualified for the state meet and Wilcox-Hildreth’s Graiden Ritner earned a spot in Omaha.
Baland was runner-up at 285 pounds. Burkey finished in third. Ritner claimed fourth place.
D-2 district
PLEASANTON — Kenesaw’s Nickolas Kuehn, ranked third at 132 pounds, went undefeated on the way to the district title. Teammate Sean Duffy, sixth at 182 pounds, did the same with a pair of decisions and a pin.
Farnklin’s Keller Twohig bounced back from a semifinal loss and won his heartbreak round match with a second-round pin and third-place match with a first-round pin in 40 seconds.
D-3 district
BURWELL — Thayer Central came up one point short of a district championship, compiling 136 points to Plainview’s 137.
But the Titans punched seven tickets to the state meet with a pair of champions.
Third-ranked Triston Wells won the 106-pound class with three pins and a decision. Sixth-ranked Gunner Mumford pinned all four of his challengers on the weekend for the 160-pound title.
Ashton Sinn, ranked fifth at 120 pounds, and top-ranked 132-pounder Brenner McLaughlin each finished runner up. McLaughlin was beaten by the No. 4 wrestler in his class in the final. Sinn lost to the No. 3 grappler.
Colter Sinn, sixth at 106, and 195-pounder Cameron Schulte both finished third.
Nate Burd (152 pounds) survived the heartbreak round with a pin and claimed fourth.