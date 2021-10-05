The Hastings softball team went into the postseason with a wave of momentum, ending the regular season with eight straight wins, including four against Class A opponents. And in Monday’s subdistrict tournament, the Tigers rode that wave, clinching a district final berth with a pair of blowout victories.
HHS, ranked second in Class B, captured the Class B, Subdistrict 8 championship with a 12-1 win over No. 4 Northwest. The Tigers have accounted for three of the Vikings’ seven losses this season. With the win, Hastings is guaranteed a district final, and with HHS second in the wild card rankings it will host the final.
“I think the girls just came to play,” said HHS head coach Ashley Speak. “I would tip our cap to our dugout, too; they did a phenomenal job and they were in on every play. That makes a big difference. If they’re in the game and we can put pressure on the other team, good things happen.
“And our offense took care of business. We’re kind of finally finding our groove again — it had gone away a little bit.”
The Tigers offense was deadly all day, erupting for 13 runs in the first win of the day over Grand Island Central Catholic, and then run-ruled Northwest in the final with 12 runs on 11 hits.
In the subdistrict final, Sammy Schmidt crushed a three-run home run to extend the Tigers’ lead to 4-1 in the second inning. Two frames later, Hastings poured on four more runs on three hits, highlighted by a two-run single by Delaney Mullen.
“I think the girls were just better mentally, knowing what pitch was coming,” the coach said. “We’re learning to stay away from balls above our hands, and it’s helped tremendously.”
As has been the case for much of the season, HHS’ powerful offense was complimented perfectly by the solid pitching of Faith Molina. In five innings of work against the Vikings, Molina allowed just one hit and one run.
“She’s a competitor every time she steps on the mound. She wants to win, and that’s something we expect from our pitchers. She did an awesome job, and Peytin Hudson did a good job in game one,” Speak said. “They just grind to the end and whatever we ask them to do, they do it. That’s big for us.”
The Tigers ended the Crusaders’ season in the semifinals. HHS’ 13-1 victory dropped GICC to 15-16 on the season.
Hastings will now await official word on which team it will host in the district final, which begins Friday. The Tigers will then need to win two of three games to clinch a state tournament berth. Speak said her squad will work on fine tuning the basics of the game in the days leading up to the district final.
The HHS coach also said it’s going to be nice to be able to play the final on the team’s home field, which is the same field they expect to be playing on deep into the state tournament.
“The kids get to stay in their routine: they get to go to school — which they hate — they sleep in their own beds and have team dinners and things like that,” Speak said with a smirk. “It’s nice to have this complex here and the community’s support. We want to thank them because the community has been awesome this year and every year.”
Adams Central
Adams Central went toe to toe with the Vikings in the semifinals, taking a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning, but ultimately losing 6-1.
The loss — the third this season at the hands of the Vikings — ended the season for the Patriots.
“I’m super proud of these girls; they do everything we ask them to and they do it as hard and as good as they can. I love these girls to death,” AC head coach Tim Marker said. “They’re the best kids to work with. We win together and lose together. I’m just proud of the way they came out to battle (Monday).”
AC starting pitcher Taylin Schernikau shut down the Vikings for the first four innings, allowing no runs and just one hit. AC head coach Tim Marker said Schernikau was in a groove for the whole game.
“She had command of a couple of pitches that she didn’t the first couple of times (against Northwest) and she just kept hitting the zone and making tough pitches,” the Patriots’ coach said. “She did a really good job for us and gave us a chance.”
Northwest finally got on the board with a little help from the Patriots’ defense. With one out in the fifth, a high fly ball to the gray area of the outfield was dropped, as Vikings’ batter Kylie Caspersen motored all the way to second on the bloop. The Vikings’ next batter tied the game with a single, and the Vikings took the lead two batters later when Avyn Urbanski belted a two-run home run.
Adams Central couldn’t string anything together in the sixth and seventh innings to extend the game, needing five runs to do so after another home run — by Reyse Zobel — highlighted another three-run frame for the Vikings.
The Patriots finished the season with a record of 19-12. AC had a group of six seniors lead the way this year, and Marker said the group — which includes his daughter, Elli — has made its mark on the program, starting at a young age.
“Coach (Lonnie) Abbott and I have coached them since 10-and-under ball...so they’ve helped create the program,” Marker said of the senior class. “There have been good players before them that have helped guide them along, but they’ve done a great job of sustaining our program and keeping our program at a very high level. They’re the kind of kids you want.
“(Elli) is the second daughter I’ve coached, and it’s special... It goes beyond the field; I love sitting at home watching baseball and softball games with her. It goes beyond this, the bond I have with our girls because of this game.”
Game 1
GICC (15-16)...............100 — 1 4 1
HAS (29-4).......391 — 13 10 0
W — Peytin Hudson. L — Logan Rainforth.
Game 2
AC (19-12)........010 000 0 — 1 4 1
GINW (25-6).....000 033 x — 6 8 0
W — Kylie Caspersen. L — Taylin Schernikau. S — Ava Laurent.
2B — N, Caspersen.
HR — N, Avyn Urbanski, Reyse Zobel.
Game 3
HAS (30-4).........130 44 — 12 11 0
GINW (25-7)..........100 00 — 1 1 3
W — Faith Molina. L — Ava Laurent.
2B — HHS, Sammy Schmidt, Kaelan Schultz.
HR — HHS, Schmidt.