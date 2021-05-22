OMAHA — Hastings High is a track school.
Just ask its head coach Dave Johnson, whose team won its first state championship in the sport since 1931 after edging Waverly 47-46.
"That's amazing," Johnson said. "Hastings has a lot of track tradition. If you look at our record board, it's a very good record board. There have been a lot of good track athletes come through Hastings through the years."
This 2021 team had a plethora of talent. And perhaps the most talented in the specific sport at the school, Jaydon Welsh, proved it with his crucial point-scoring performances on both Friday and Saturday at Burke High School.
Welsh won the 1,600-meter run Saturday and was second in the 3,200 on Friday. He helped Hastings accrue 10 more points in Friday's 3,200 relay victory in which he made up a deficit on his anchor leg to bring home the Tigers' first gold of the meet.
"Jaydon is the most talented distance runner I've had the opportunity to coach," Johnson said. "He just has a lot of ability and the right approach. His goal all the time in just to win. He doesn't worry that much about time, he just wants to win. And he does enough to win."
Such a large part of the lead Hastings built heading into the final event, the 1,600 relay, Welsh wasn't a member of that relay team, which sealed the win by finishing second behind Waverly.
The Vikings were chasing Hastings in the points race. Hastings had to stay within one place of Waverly, either way, to win the team title.
Austin Nauert, Landon Eckhardt, David Smith, and Zaide Weidner officially captured the title with their time of 3:25.31.
"Beat Waverly," Nauert said of the team's goal in the final race.
"Basically, stay right with them if we had to," Eckhardt added. "The run strategy was to just stay next to them."
Not everything went the Tigers' way, including a fumble on a handoff to start the day in the 400 relay, but every point proved salient. All 47.
"We thought we could get (the title) all year, we chased it, and we finally go it," Welsh said.
Girls results
Discus — Claire Hemburger, Adams Central, 119-3
400 relay — Hastings 51.21
1,600 — Chelsey Espinosa, Hastings, 5:28.09
300 hurdles — 7, Dacey Sealey, Hastings, 47.99
Boys results
800 — 6, Landon Eckhardt, Hastings, 1:59.46
400 relay — 8, Hastings 44.11
110 hurdles — 1, Gage Fries, Minden, 14.75
100 — 7, Carson Shoemaker, Hastings, 11.16
400 — 4, Zaide Weidner, Hastings, 50.00
1,600 — 1, Jaydon Welsh, Hastings, 4:30.35; 4, Luke Bonifas, Adams Central, 4:32.75; Carter Harsin, Minden, 4:36.65
300 hurdles — 8, Gage Fries, Minden
1,600 relay — 2, Hastings 3:25.31