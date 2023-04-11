Twice this season, Julio Carrero has left a Hastings boys soccer match feeling like a loss should have been a win for the Tigers.
The first was in HHS’ season opener at Norris, when the Tigers lost in a shootout after leading at halftime. The second for Carreto, who assists head coach Chris Pedroza, was Saturday’s 3-2 loss to Scottsbluff in Kearney.
In both matches, Carreto said, the Tigers outplayed their opponent. But the scoreboard didn’t reflect their performance and small things affected the big outcome.
“It came down to being clinical, it came down to just putting (the ball) away when we had the opportunity to put it away,” Carreto said. “We dominated the whole game, but weren’t clinical in front of the goal.”
That wasn’t an issue for the Tigers in their Tuesday win over Class A North Platte. Hastings (5-3) shook off having its four-game win streak snapped against the Bearcats with a 4-1 victory over the Bulldogs (1-7).
“I don’t think we had as many chances today as we did against Scottsbluff, but the chances we did have we put them away,” Carreto said.
Hastings struck first in the 27th minute in the form of an Ivan Ramirez goal and didn’t look back.
The Tigers were consistently on the attack against the Bulldogs, utilizing speed to gain goal-scoring opportunities.
“They’re Class A and we knew North Platte was going to bring it to us, but the difference was the boys were smart and possessed the ball very well,” Carreto said. “Outside to midfield, midfield to striker, it was just an overall great win.”
And there were some pretty goals, too.
In the 53rd minute, Nolan Cardona quite literally bent the ball like (David) Beckham, beating multiple defenders with a hard-curving through cross to Jose Mares, who one-timed it into the goal.
That boosted the Tigers to a 3-0 lead before the Bulldogs scored on a free kick just outside of the 18-yard box in the 60th minute.
Mares added a second tally in the 68th.
Carreto said the Tigers’ chemistry shines through on many of their goals.
“It comes down to guys playing together and knowledge of the game,” Carreto said. “It’s playing with each other and practicing and continuing to practice being clinical in front of the goal.”
Senior Jacob Strand buried his team-high eighth goal in the 45th minute for a 2-0 edge. Victor Perez had the assist.
The win was Hastings five in six tries. The Tigers will have games at Holdrege, Grand Island Northwest and Omaha Northwest over the next 11 days before their home finale against Scotus Central Catholic at Lloyd Wilson Field April 25.
“It’s about staying hungry and humble,” Carreto said. “We preach that to the team every day.”
Girls: North Platte 3, Hastings 0
The Tigers saw their three-match win streak come to and end on Tuesday and watched the momentum built through that stretch vanish in what was a dominant shutout pitched by the Class A Bulldogs (5-3).
North Platte’s Brooklyn Ayres scored three minutes into the match and began a frustrating day for the Hastings back line.
“They won a lot of the 50-50 balls and just really controlled the middle,” said HHS coach Missy Trausch. “That’s why they were able to control a lot of the possession is because they could win all the 50-50s, and we just didn’t challenge them enough on that.”
Hastings (3-6) was without three starters — Kendall Consbruck, Nayely Guzman Torres and Abby Fielder — which seemed to have an effect, Trausch said.
“I think we finally had some confidence (after winning three straight games) but I don’t know if missing some people hurt that confidence today but we just kind of went out there and didn’t seem to really believe in ourselves very much,” Trausch said.
“Hopefully we can get that back on Thursday against Holdrege.”
North Platte added goals in the 35th (Abby Kaminski) and 77th minutes (Briley Haneborg).