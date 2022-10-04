GRAND ISLAND — The saga that was the Class B, District 3 girls golf meet had more plot twists than a daytime soap opera. Between the sudden, steady downpour of rain and the not one but two separate playoff races, Jackrabbit Run Golf Course had spectators, golfers and coaches on an emotional rollercoaster all day.
Hastings was involved in both playoffs that took place, with Anna Brant vying for the individual gold medal and the Tigers fighting for the final state-qualifying bid. Brant came up just short in her playoff for first place, but her disappointment turned to joy when HHS claimed the coveted berth for next week’s state meet, winning on the second hole of the team playoff battle.
“Good things happen to good people,” said HHS head coach Rick Christy. “We were finishing at the bottom of tournaments early on, but I just always believed that they could do it...I couldn’t be happier for them. I wanted it so bad for those kids.”
“You just have to stay tough,” Brant said. “It was good that ended up coming through by one stroke, so that always makes you happy. But I’m glad that we made it as a team. It’ll be a lot better to travel as a team than just two of us.”
Brant’s group was the last to finish the 18th hole, and after she turned in her card, officials initially wrote that the Tigers’ No. 1 golfer shot an 81, which appeared to give her the individual championship and Hastings sole possession of third place in the team race. But the score was counted again and then changed to an 82, forcing a playoff for the individual gold and for third place as a team.
The individual playoff was to be decided first, with Brant squaring off with Northwest’s Olivia Ottman. Starting the playoff on the 10th hole, both golfers reached the green in two shots; Brant’s long birdie putt sailed a little too far past the pin, setting up a tougher par attempt than she had hoped for. Ottman two-putted for par, but Brant’s par shot was just off the mark, forcing her to settle for second place.
“I just could not putt. I would two-putt but then Olivia could one-putt everything, and that just killed me,” Brant said.
Showing good sportsmanship, Brant congratulated Ottman, but she was still disappointed in her work on the green in the playoff hole. However, she had to refocus and get ready for another playoff, this one including her teammates.
“I just had to keep a clear mind and make I sure I could help my teammates make it,” she said.
The Tigers collectively struggled with their first couple of shots on the fairway on hole No. 10, but Columbus Lakeview, which also shot a 406 on the day to tie for third, found its share of struggled on the hole as well. Once all eight golfers from the two teams finished the hole, the tallied score showed the teams were still tied.
Hastings captured the victory by one stroke on the second playoff hole, a par three, as Brant led the way with a par. When it was announced that the Tigers had clinched the state meet berth, the golfers felt a huge weight come off their shoulders as they hugged and celebrated.
“I’m really excited that we could make it as a team, since we haven’t done that in the four years I’ve been here,” Brant said.
“(Brant) was disappointed in the playoff, with the three putt, but she came through for those girls and helped give them an opportunity to win. They all did it,” Christy said.
Hastings’ Alayna Stephenson — who Christy believes has a bright future — had her best showing of the year, placing ninth and earning a medal. Christy said Brant, Cynthia Carlson and Gracey McIntyre also shot season-best scores in the biggest meet of the year.
For Christy, he couldn’t help but feel deja vu, thinking back to when his Tigers went through the same scenario five years ago — the last time HHS qualified a team for state.
“The same thing that happened (Tuesday), happened five years ago; we tied for third and pushed the first playoff hole and then won,” the coach said. “Character rises. These girls are nice girls...they know how to compete. Getting it done in the playoff like that, it’s going to help them.”
The Class B state meet will be held at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering, teeing off Monday.