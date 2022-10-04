p10-05-22HHSgolfBrant.jpg
Hastings’ Anna Brant chips onto the seventh green during the B-3 district meet Tuesday at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course in Grand Island.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

GRAND ISLAND — The saga that was the Class B, District 3 girls golf meet had more plot twists than a daytime soap opera. Between the sudden, steady downpour of rain and the not one but two separate playoff races, Jackrabbit Run Golf Course had spectators, golfers and coaches on an emotional rollercoaster all day.

Hastings was involved in both playoffs that took place, with Anna Brant vying for the individual gold medal and the Tigers fighting for the final state-qualifying bid. Brant came up just short in her playoff for first place, but her disappointment turned to joy when HHS claimed the coveted berth for next week’s state meet, winning on the second hole of the team playoff battle.

Hastings’ Alayna Stephenson watches her drive off the 6th tee during the B-3 district meet Tuesday at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course in Grand Island.
