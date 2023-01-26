Hastings High opened Thursday night’s wrestling dual against Class A No. 7 Grand Island with seven straight victories and never looked back in a 40-20 victory.
Tucker Adams kicked off the Class B No. 3 Tigers’ win with a 2-0 decision over Kaden Harder at 126 pounds. Cameron Brumbaugh followed with a first-period pin at 132, then Drake Anderson scored a major decision at 138.
Jaden Meyer (145) and Logan Clark (160) each won by sudden victory while Elijah Johnson won by tiebreaker at 152 pounds.
Top-ranked and undefeated Landon Weidner sealed the run with a first-period pin at 170.
The Islanders won four of the final seven bouts, but couldn’t make up all of the ground. They got their first points at 182 with a pin by fourth-ranked Hudson Oliver. No. 6 Justyce Hostetler followed with a pin at 195.
Heavyweight Zachary Pittman scored a 5-0 decision and Alex Gates a second-period pin at 113.
Kelyn Jones won by tiebreaker for Hastings at 220, Emmett Kelley won a 4-2 decision at 106 and top-ranked Braiden Kort finished the dual with a second-period pin.
Doniphan-Trumbull 77, Ord 35
ORD — Class C-2 No. 1 Doniphan-Trumbull cruised past Ord 77-35 on Thursday, scoring 20 or more points in each of the first three quarters.
Kaeden Detamore led the Cardinals with 19 points, while Tycen Bennett and Jack Poppe joined him in double figures with 15 and 14 points, respectively.
Parker Volk tallied eight points, Jaden Williams poured in seven, and Tregan Barnes finished with four. Nate Collinson and Owen Schultz both recorded three points, while Masin Lang and Jannik Bottner chipped in with two points each.
Osceola 42, BDS 41
YORK — Bruning-Davenport/Shickley dropped a heartbreaker in the Crossroads Conference tournament semifinals, falling to Class D-2 No. 4 Osceola 42-41.
Tanner Bolte had a team-high 12 points for the Eagles, while Zach Hoins finished with 10 points. Eli Weber totaled eight points, while Cam Hoins and Jaron Norder each had five. Seth Stengel chipped in with one point.
Shelton 52, Wilcox-Hildreth 30
SHELTON — The Wilcox-Hildreth girls basketball team dropped its game against Class D-2 No. 1 Shelton 52-30. Sarah Jensen led the Falcons with 11 points, and Madison Bunger added seven. Cara Bunger and Katelyn Bunger recorded three points each, while Reagan Johnson, Claire Ortgiesen, and Emma Donley all finished with two points.
Meridian 39, BDS 34
YORK — Class D-1 No. 8 Bruning-Davenport/Shickley fell to Meridian 39-34 in the Crossroads Conference tournament semifinals Thursday. JessaLynn Hudson finished with a team-high 14 points, Hannah Miller had 10, and Hannah Kadel chipped in with seven. Ashley Schlegel totaled three points.