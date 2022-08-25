Hastings High’s volleyball team will have a much different look to it this fall.
The Tigers lost 653 kills’ worth of offense spread across six seniors from last year’s team.
They also graduated both of their setters, and Charli Coil, who would be a senior this season, is not listed on the Tigers’ roster. Coil had 137 assists and 37 kills to go with 100 digs in 2021.
That leaves much to be accounted for Allison Soucie and her coaching staff. The roster lacks overall varsity experience.
The Tigers have three seniors, seven juniors, three sophomores and two freshmen.
One of those seniors is Eliana Robbins. Among returning players, she has the most court time offensively. Robbins, at 5-foot-10, played in 63 sets and registered 54 kills and had a team-high 29 blocks last season.
Junior Lainey Benson played in all of the team’s 83 sets as a sophomore last year and picked up 457 digs and 701 service receptions — tops for the team.
Mary Howie, a junior, saw action in 10 sets last year, scoring three kills and 12 digs.
The Tigers snapped an 11-year state tournament drought in 2019 when they won 21 games. Since then, they have gone 27-35.
They are in a subdistrict with Northwest — which has a 20-year state streak, Lexington and McCook.
HHS opens the season Aug. 26 at home against York, which went 26-10 last season. Their first five games are at home, including a triangular with Seward and Adams Central on Aug. 30.