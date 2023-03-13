With seven returning starters back, Hastings High baseball coach Blake Marquardt is searching for two key pieces to solidify what he believes could be a pretty solid Tiger team this spring.
The two pieces he’s searching for? Pitching and pitching.
With key pitchers Luke Brooks and Markus Miller lost to graduation, the Tigers will be need to rely largely on inexperienced pitchers to get the ball over the plate to give the defense the opportunity to keep them in games.
Anchoring the starting rotation at the outset will be senior Daeton Espino, juniors Landon Hinrichs and Nolan Hyde, and sophomore Chance Vertin. Of the four, only Espino has logged significant time at the varsity level, though Hyde and Hinrichs were regulars on the hill at the junior varsity level.
Vertin, who started the majority of his team’s games as a freshman at first base, is “an athletically-talented kid” who figures to battle for innings in a rotation rife with inexperience, Marquardt said.
“We’ve got the guys to be extremely good,” he said. “When you’re strong on the mound, you are going to have a good chance every single day to compete. We’re just going to have to figure it out day to day. It’s not like we’ve got one guy who is going to win every single game.”
Though a tall order at the outset, Marquardt thinks that as the season progresses and his pitchers mature, so too will his team’s chances of being a competitive force down the stretch.
Certainly, such was the case last season when the Tigers — despite finishing with a 10-14 record — reached a district final before falling to a strong Elkhorn team. And for a team that has posted a 79-42 record under its seventh-year coach, the prospect of fielding another competitor is nothing new.
“We had a lot of unfinished business last year with the expectations of what we’ve done here,” Marquardt said. “That’s part of our motivation this season. The guys know that our pitching staff is going to have to figure it out and piece things together. There will be a lot of opportunities on the mound, and the guys who can get outs will find more time.”
Returning starters expected to bring a strong defensive presence to the diamond are junior Calub Clark at catcher, senior Elijah Johnson (third base), senior Cameron Brumbaugh (second base) junior Naz Robinson (shortstop) and seniors Evan Rust and Espino (outfield).
“I’ve got to believe going into the season that our defense is going to be strong,” Marquardt said. “We’ll have a lot of continuity, leadership and experience. We’ll have to rely a lot on our defense early to stay in games.”
Having lost the big bats of Brooks and Tyson LeBar, Marquardt will look to hitters like Rust, Johnson, and Robinson to drive the offense with timely hits in key situations.
Rust, who was slowed by injuries after hitting .365 to begin the season last year, could well be poised for a breakout season, Marquardt said. Robinson won the shortstop position in the second half of last season and is expected to contribute often at the dish.
As a two-year starter, Johnson figures to fill in the middle of the order. A .271 hitter last season, the team captain has shown himself to be a clutch hitter at the varsity level.
Two-time team captain Brumbaugh will also figure prominently into the team’s scheme of things, Marquardt said.
“I expect him to have a phenomenal year,” he said. “I think very highly of him as a performer and leader. He’s valuable to us both on and off the field.”
With overall team speed expected to be an asset this season, Marquardt said he may try pushing the envelope on the base paths whenever possible to generate runs.
“Hopefully we don’t have to rely on one player to manufacture the big runs for us and can do more of a team ball thing,” he said.
Teams to beat this season in Class B are Bennington, Blair and Norris, Marquardt said. The Tigers open with the latter on Thursday at Duncan Field barring any weather conditions cause for cancellation.
Hastings hopes to be in that top mix also, though it will take some fast-track development on the hill to make that goal a reality.
“They’ve got some growing to do,” he said. “We’ll see what happens.”