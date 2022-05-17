The Class B state track and field meet begins Wednesday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
The Hastings High boys are the defending champions after erasing a 90-year title drought with its one-point victory last year over Waverly in the team standings.
The Tigers, though, basically had a roster overhaul. They qualified just seven athletes for this year’s state meet and only three are attached to individual events.
Junior Nolan Studley is the one of two Tigers familiar with state after he finished 18th in the high jump last season by clearing 6 feet, 3 inches. His highest jump this season is 6-2.
Johnny Whyrick, a sophomore, is the other. He’ll compete in the discus throw for the second straight year, although he fouled out last season.
“Basically a whole new team as far as the state meet goes,” said HHS coach Dave Johnson. “We lost all of our state meet points from last year, so we’re starting with a whole new team... But it’s been an enjoyable year with the quality of kids we have.”
Whyrick was a wild card in the discus with his district throw of 138-3. The Tigers’ 400-meter relay (44.29 seconds) was also a late addition. Running that race are Ryan Bauer, Blake Buhlke, Trevor Campbell and Elijah Combs.
Freshman Austin Carrera has been a pleasant surprise for Johnson this season. Carrera qualified in the 3,200 with his 10:25.29.
“He’s a talent,” Johnson said. “He needs to continue to work and continue to develop, but he could turn into something special.”
The Hastings girls have six athletes heading to Omaha, including returners Abigail Kendall and Hannah Satterly. The pair will run on the 400 relay team that received a wild card following a 51.43 at districts.
New to the track, Kaelan Schultz will run the 100 and a leg on the relay. Senior Reagan Shoemaker and sophomore Lainey Benson are first-timers and will run the 3,200.
Adams Central brings a total of 12 athletes to the state meet, spread across 14 events.
Mari Conant highlights the girls team after she qualified in four events — 200, 400, long jump, 1,600 relay.
Kaitlyn Mousel broke the school record at districts in the 300 hurdles. She’ll attempt to better her sixth-place finish at state last season. She’s about a second and half faster heading into it this year.
Claire Hemberger just missed out on placing last season, but is back in the discus this year.
Abby Stroh and Megyn Scott are first-time qualifiers. Scott has cleared 10-4 in the pole vault this season.
Luke Bonifas is eyeing the 1,600 title, if not the 3,200 gold as well for the Patriot boys. He holds the school record in both.
Bonifas was fourth in the mile last May and missed the podium in the two-mile. One of his biggest competitors, Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Carson Noecker, is in Class C while the Patriots are Class B.
“Thank goodness. The classification system helped me out there,” Bonifas said with a laugh.
The Patriot has the top Class B time, according to Athletic.net, in both events. Lexington’s Ian Salazar-Molina, who beat Bonifas at the Central Conference meet, is close behind.
South Sioux City junior Mesuidi Ejerson is the returning state champ in the two-mile and runner-up in the mile.
High jumper Breck Samuelson is the only other male returner for AC. He has cleared 6-7 for the school record this season. He’s tied this season with Sidney’s Sawyer Dickman.
Grant Trausch, Henry Schreiner, Drew Bonifas, Elijah Mulligan and Nate Kerr are all new to the state meet.
Minden’s Gage Fries has hopes to repeat as champion in the 110 hurdles.
His 14.75 last spring earned him all-class honors. He’d be the fourth straight Whippet to win the event. Marshall Chasek went back-to-back in 2018 and ‘19.
Fries, whose top 110s time is 14.71, is coming off a 39.91 personal best in the 300 hurdles at the B-5 district meet. But he said he’d need something in the 38s to be all-class in that event.
Konner Verbeck joins Fries with three events on his slate. Verbeck will run the 400, 1,600 relay and 3,200 relay.
Junior Jessie Hurt is the only upperclassman for the Whippet girls. Hurt is a second-time state qualifier in the 1,600, where she finished 11th last season.
She will run both the mile and two-mile this week.
Hurt is joined by three freshmen: Mattie Kamery, Kinsie Land and Makenna Starkey.
Kamery is scheduled for both hurdles events. Land and Starkey have both exceeded 5-1 in the high jump.
Class B boys
Adams Central (seed times/marks)
Drew Bonifas — 400-meter relay (43.86)
Luke Bonifas — 1,600 (10:11.92); 3,200 (4:33.25)
Nate Kerr — Triple jump (41-feet, 6 1/4-inches); 400 relay
Elijah Mulligan — 400 relay
Breck Samuelson — High jump (6-6)
Henry Schreiner — 800 (2:06.70)
Grant Trausch — 200 (22.36); 400 relay
Hastings (seed times/marks)
Ryan Bauer — 400 relay (44.29)
Blake Buhlke — 400 relay
Trevor Campbell — 400 relay
Austin Carrera — 3,200 (10:25.29)
Elijah Combs — 400 relay
Nolan Studley — High jump (6-1)
Johnny Whyrick — Discus (138-3)
Minden (seed times/marks)
Alex Bourdreau — 3,200 relay (8:29.14)
Gage Fries — 110 hurdles (14.71); 300 hurdles (39.91); 1,600 relay (3:29.16)
Tanner Gibb — 1,600 relay
Carter Harsin — 1,600 (4:38.64); 3,200 relay
Orrin Kuehn — 1,600 relay
Landon Mellman — 3,200 relay
Konner Verbeck — 400 (52.08); 3,200 relay; 1,600 relay
Class B girls
Adams Central (seed times/marks)
Mari Conant — Long jump (16-7); 400 (1:00.76); 200 (27.00); 1,600 relay (4:12.58)
Claire Hemberger — Discus (115-11)
Kaitlyn Mousel — 300 hurdles (46.55); 1,600 relay
Megyn Scott — Pole vault (10-4); 1,600 relay
Abby Stroh — 1,600 relay
Hasings (seed times/marks)
Carlie Beckby — 400 relay (51.43)
Lainey Benson — 3,200 (12:39.71)
Abigail Kendall — 400 relay
Hannah Satterly — 400 relay
Kaelan Schultz — 100 (12.78); 400 relay
Reagan Shoemaker — 3,200 (12:47.64
Minden (seed times/marks)
Jessie Hurt — 1,600 (5:34.12); 3,200 (12:36.79)
Mattie Kamery — 100 hurdles (15.61); 300 hurdles (47.90)
Kinsie Land — High jump (5-1)
Makenna Starkey — High jump (5-1)