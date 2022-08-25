EXETER — Three sophomores make up Exeter-Milligan’s golf team this fall.
They are Liberty Johnson, Joleen Vossler and Kmila Benitez.
Coach Matt Nicholas says the trio has shown steady improvement in their time on the course from year one to year two.
Johnson, Nicholas said, is the group’s best returning scorer.
“She worked hard over the summer,” the 12th year coach said.
The threesome will be highlighted Sept. 13 at the Timberwolves’ home invite, which will be broadcast live on the radio via Exeter-Milligan Network.
That will take place at the golf course in Friend.
Schedule
Aug. 30 at Heartland Dual 4 p.m.; Sept. 8 at Heartland Invite 10 a.m.; Sept. 13 Host Invite TBD; Sept. 15 at JCC Invite 9 a.m.; Sept. 19 Host Tri w/Tri County and Lincoln Lutheran; Sept. 20 at Fullerton Invite 10 a.m.; Sept. 27 at Ravenna Invite 10 a.m.; Oct. 3/4 Districts; Oct. 10-11 State