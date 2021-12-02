EXETER — The Timberwolves of Exeter-Milligan return several starters from last seasons 23-4 finish.
“This is an athletic group with solid potential for a great season,” said Timberwolves head coach Jackson Krejci. “We have three starters returning and look to improve our depth as the season progresses.”
The Timberwolves who made an appearance at the state tournament last season return two all conference players in senior Cameran Jansky and Emma Olsen.
Jansky, a 5-foot-10 post, averaged 10 points per game and five rebounds for the Timberwolves a season ago. Olson, who is also a 5-foot-10 post contributed nine points per game last and grabbed five rebounds as well.
Also returning to a starting position is 5-foot-9 junior Jasmine Turrubiates, who contributed six points per game last season.
Junior Jozie Kanode, who was the backup point guard for the Timberwolves last season, will look to see significant playing time.
Senior Maddie Luzum and sophomores Savana Krupicka and Malory Staskal will also look to contribute this season.
Schedule
Dec. — 2 Deshler; 3 @ Osceola; Dec. 7 East Butler; 9 Dorchester; 10 @ Heartland; 16 Nebraska Lutheran; 17 High Plains Community; 21 Friend; 29-30 Silver Lake holiday tourney;
Jan. — 4 @ Diller-Odell; 7 Shelby-Rising City; 10-15 MUDECAS Conference Tournament Beatrice, NE; 18 @ Meridian; 20 BDS; Jan. 22-28 Crossroads Conference Tournament;
Feb. — 1 @ Giltner; 4 @ Hampton; 8 McCool Junction 11 @ Cross County