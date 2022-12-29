ROSELAND — Exeter-Milligan’s Marcus Krupicka hadn’t even attempted a 3-point shot Thursday. Not until he found himself open for a trey with 10 seconds left in double overtime.
The Timberwolves’ 6-foot 3 inch senior center drained the bomb from the top of the key. And 10 seconds later, the Timberwolves were jumping for joy, celebrating their 60-55 win over Silver Lake at the Mustangs’ holiday tournament.
Krupicka makes a living near the bucket. He doesn’t shoot long shots very often.
“So every time he knocks one in, it is definitely a bonus three for us. He came up with the big shot today when we needed it most,” said E-M coach Travis Kotas.
The 3-point shot wasn’t necessarily what the Timberwolves were looking for when they got the ball in the closing seconds.
“It is part of our offense. But we don’t use that part a lot. He doesn’t take a lot of 3s,” Kotas said about Krupicka. “It is just another wrinkle in our offense and he was open. He had enough guts to pull the trigger and knock ’er down.”
Krupicka ended the contest with a game-high 21 points. He scored only one 3-pointer. The senior post player sent the game into overtime by making a bucket in the paint.
Krupicka scored 16 points from baskets near the glass, often with Mustang defenders double-teaming him.
The game was tightly played from beginning to end. Neither team enjoyed a lead of more than eight points.
In overtime, Silver Lake had an opportunity to salt the game away at the free-throw line. But the Mustangs missed four straight charity shots in the final 11 seconds of the first OT.
The Mustangs’ Tayten Menke scored the first bucket of the second overtime. That would be their final points while the Timberwolves put up seven points in the second overtime.
Menke ended the battle with 11 points. Teammate Beau Bonifas found long-range shots to his liking, as he closed with a team-high 15 points. The freshman guard scored four treys. The Mustangs’ Trey Vance tallied 10 points.
Tyler Due helped E-M’s cause by scoring 13 points. Teammate Aidan Vavra chalked up nine points.
E-M’s victory improves the T’Wolves to 3-5. Silver Lake slipped to 1-6.
The Timberwolves will face Shelton (6-1) in the 5 p.m. final on Friday.
The Bulldogs beat Red Cloud 58-42 earlier Thursday despite 15 points and 10 rebounds from Ben Ely and 11 points by Hugo Basco.
E-M (3-5)........7 14 17 10 5 7 — 60
SL (1-6).........10 15 10 13 5 2 —55
Carter Milton 3, Draven Payne 6, Tyler Due 13, Aidan Vavra 9, Marcus Krupicka 21, Andrew Vavra 8.
Lane Conway 4, Keaton Karr 7, Beau Bonifas 15, Tayten Menke 11, Trey Vance 10, Cody Plambeck 1, Landon Duester 7.