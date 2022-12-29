ROSELAND — Exeter-Milligan’s Marcus Krupicka hadn’t even attempted a 3-point shot Thursday. Not until he found himself open for a trey with 10 seconds left in double overtime.

The Timberwolves’ 6-foot 3 inch senior center drained the bomb from the top of the key. And 10 seconds later, the Timberwolves were jumping for joy, celebrating their 60-55 win over Silver Lake at the Mustangs’ holiday tournament.

