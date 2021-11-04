LINCOLN — The matchup between middles lived up to the hype in Thursday morning's Class D-2 opening round match between Exeter-Milligan and top-seeded Falls City Scared Heart.
For the Irish, senior Erison Vonderschmidt starred. She entered the state tournament with 368 kills on the season to go along with 46 blocks.
On the Timberwolves side of the net, it was the duo of senior Cameran Jansky and junior Jasmine Turrubiates. Jansky had 332 kills and 30 blocks coming into the match, and Turrubiates added another 105 kills for the Timberwolves.
“Our middles showed up today,” said Timberwolves head coach Madalynn Fousek. “And their middle showed up, too, and she did an awesome job. I’m proud of our girls for slowing them down allowing our defense to get some digs.”
The Irish proved more powerful and won in straight sets 25-20, 25-16 and 29-27 to advance to the 9 a.m. semifinal match Friday.
The Timberwolves got the first point in the match on a kill from Jansky, her first of six kills in set one, before the Irish built an early 4-1 lead and kept that cushion for the remainder of set one.
With a couple of late Timberwolves serving errors the Irish took a 20-14 lead. But three late kills from Jansky and a block from Turrubiates brought the Timberwolves within three points.
A kill from junior London Nachtigal ended the set at 25-20 in favor of the Irish.
The Irish scored the first five points in set two, getting a kill and a block from Vonderschmidt. Turrubiates nailed a kill for the Timberwolves to stop the early run.
Down 14-4, the Timberwolves went on an 8-1 run to tighten the set at 15-12 in favor of the Irish.
“I just kept telling them we’ve been here before, just lean on each other and trust each other and go after the ball and give it everything you have,” Fousek said.
The Irish rattled off eight unanswered points to make it 23-12 late in the set. Vonderschmidt drilled a kill for the Irish to give them a 25-16 second set victory.
Exeter-Milligan made the Irish earn every point in set three.
Vonderschmidt got a pair of early kills for FCSH, but the Timberwolves answered with two kills from Jansky and an ace serve from senior Emma Olsen to make it a 7-7 ball game.
Vonderschmidt had two kills, two blocks and an ace serve for the Irish as they took a narrow 14-13 lead. It was a point for point battle for the remainder of the set.
The Timberwolves got big blocks from Olsen, Turrubiates and Jansky, but the Irish always found an answer.
With the score tied at 27 apiece, the Irish collected the final two points on a Timberwolves error and an ace serve from senior Taylor Frederick to win the match.
“We fought all year for this, we were on a 12-game winning streak, and they are just resilient that’s all there is to it,” Fousek said. “A couple of things go our way and that third set ends different."
Vonderschmidt led all hitters with 15 kills and added five blocks and two aces for the Irish. Jansky finished with 12 kills and Turrubiates added six blocks while Olsen had 28 assists for the Timberwolves.
“I’m incredibly proud of them, said Fousek. “We have 11 girls, and one has been injured for three weeks so we actually have 10. It’s an awesome feat to be here; we’re one of eight teams that get to be here, there’s a lot of teams that don’t get to say that. I’m incredibly proud of them this season, they’ve worked so hard and they have just been resilient.”
E-M (20-11)...............20 16 27
FCSH (33-2)..............25 25 29
Exeter-Milligan (kills-aces-blocks)
Cameran Jansky 12-0-1, Jozie Kanode 4-0-0, Savana Krupicka 4-0-0, Emma Olsen 0-1-1, Kiah Songster 4-0-0, Malorie Staskal 6-0-3, Jasmine Turrubiates 4-0-6.
Assists: Emma Olson 28
Falls City Sacred Heart (kills-aces-blocks)
Lainey Ebel 1-0-0, Olivia Eickhoff 5-0-1, Taylor Frederick 3-1-0, Rachel Magdanz 5-1-1, Lauren Malone 0-1-0, London Nachtigal 3-1-3, Erison Vonderschmidt 15-2-5, DeLanie Witt 0-1-0.
Assists: Rachel Magdanz 17, DeLanie Witt 10.