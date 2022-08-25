EXETER — The absence of Cameran Jansky will be felt on the volleyball court this season for Exeter-Milligan.
Jansky was an all-around force for the Timberwolves during their run back to the Class D-2 state tournament. She produced 391 kills and 84 blocks up front, and a team-high 55 aces in the back row.
Her graduation is a big reason why coach Madalynn Fousek coined this season’s group a “totally different team.”
“We have a lot of younger players who are going to have to step up and our returners are going to be in different roles than they were last year,” she said.
Team strengths will mostly be defense and at the service line, but Fousek added average player height is a plus.
“I am excited to use that to our advantage,” the second-year coach said.
But they Timberwolves need to find a viable setter first after Emma Olsen (706 assists in 2021) moved on.
“Emma ran a really great offense for us, so we are working on finding the right rotation and the fit on how we are going to run our offense this year,” Fousek said.
Jozie Kanode seems like the choice at setter, having set the most balls last season among returners. She’s a senior this season.
Also back for the T’wolves, who play in the Crossroads Conference, are senior Morgan White, juniors Savana Krupicka and Malorie Staskal, and sophomore Lily Jeffries.
Newcomers are Kaydence Haase, Kiley Oldehoeft, Selah Petersen and Alivia Luzum.
Haase and Oldehoeft, especially, are expected to contribute right away, Fousek said.
While overall experience through the roster is lacking, Fousek said the excitement is there.
“We grew a lot through the summer and expect to continue to grow, push one another, and keep building team chemistry,” the coach said.
Aug. 25 at Sutton; Sept. 1 at Hampton Tri w/Hampton and BDS; Sept. 6 Host Tri w/Giltner and Osceola; Sept. 8 at McCool Junction Tri w/McCool and Meridian; Sept. 10 at Friend tourney; Sept. 12, 13, 15 at MUDECAS; Sept. 27 at Gibbon Tri w/Gibbon and Kenesaw; Oct. 1 at JCC tourney; Oct. 4 at Nebraska Lutheran; Oct. 6 Host Tri w/Cross County and Dorchester; Oct. 11 vs. High Plains; Oct. 13 vs. East Butler; Oct. 15 at CRC tourney; Oct. 17/18 at CRC tourney; Oct. 20 at Shelby-Rising City; Oct. 24/25 Sub-Districts; Nov. 2-5 State tourney