EXETER — The Exeter-Milligan boys basketball team is looking to improve its win total after a tough 2020-21 campaign where the Timberwolves went 7-16. E-M was knocked out last year in subdistrict play by Friend 41-38.
"Early on we try to be competitive and take care of things for ourselves," said E-M head coach Dean Filipi. "We've got some new guys in some new roles and I know that we only lost one senior from last year and he was big for us so it will be hard to replace him."
Leadership is a key for a good season for the Timbervolves. Coach Filipi said he hopes his seniors provide good leadership for his younger players.
"I'm hoping our seniors take over the leadership role because we have some young players and we have three seniors, one junior and we'll rely on sophomores. Early one we will try to get some young guys up to what we are doing," Filipi said.
The Timberwolves return three starters from last years team. They are seniors Kolve Svec and Peyton Pribyl, and sophomore Tyler Due.
Svec averaged 6.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game last season. Pribyl averaged 6.4 points, 3.9 rebound, and 3.5 assists. Due chipped in 2.4 points, and 3.0 rebounds.
"They (Svec and Pribyl) do a good job of competing and helping the younger kids with the little things," Filipi said. "They have been a big plus. Their work ethic in practice shows them young guys how it is done so they have done a really good job thus far."
Filipi said the Timberwolves' schedule will test them all season long.
"I think it is going to be a real competitive schedule," he said. "We will have to play really well to compete with some of the teams and it is like that every year. There a lot of good teams in the area and that makes it pretty tough."
Dec. 2 Deshler; Dec. 3 @ Osceola; Dec. 7 East Butler; Dec. 12 @ Heartland; Dec. 16 Nebraska Lutheran; Dec. 17 High Plains Community; Dec. 21 Friend; Dec. 29-30 Silver Lake Holiday Tournament; Jan. 4 @ Diller-Odell; Jan. 7 Shelby-Rising City; Jan. 11-15 MUDECAS; Jan. 18 @ Meridian; Jan. 20 BDS; Jan. 22-28 Crossroads Conference Tournament York; Feb. 1 @ Giltner; Feb. 4 @ Hampton; 02/08/22 McCool Junction; Feb. 11 @ Cross County; Feb. 18. Dorchester