Pitching became a problem for Creighton Prep and the Johnson Imperial Homes Braves on Friday night.
But Prep rallied for 10 runs in the final two innings, then held off a four-run Braves’ outburst to pick up the win in an American Legion juniors tournament hosted by the Braves at Duncan Field.
The team from Omaha won the 13-12 shootout after five innings due to the tourney’s two-hour time limit. The loss dropped the Braves’ record to 14-16. JIH gets a chance to improve its win-loss mark in Saturday and Sunday tournament contests.
The Braves play Bennington at 7:15 p.m. Saturday. They play twice Sunday. The Braves tangle with Norfolk at 9 a.m. Sunday, then match up against Norfolk at 1:30 p.m.
Neither team’s pitchers could consistently find the strike zone. Prep’s three pitchers combined to walk 12 and hit three batters. The Braves’ six pitchers collectively walked nine and hit three.
Pitching especially hurt the Braves in the fourth inning when Prep rang up nine runs. The Omahans collected three hits and were aided by six walks and two hit batsmen.
Prep’s fourth-frame outburst gave it a 12-8 advantage. Prior to that inning, JIH owned an 8-3 bulge.
“We had a five-run lead there and we just couldn’t find the zone. When you can’t find the zone and give yourself and the defense a chance, it is tough to win games.” said JIH coach Nate Story. “Free bases will lead to free runs. We just gave up too many of them. We had the lead. We just had to go out there and beat up the zone. We just didn’t execute when we needed to.”
The third inning witnessed JIH register seven runs after picking up its first run in its initial at-bat.
The JIH scoring explosion happened, ironically, with just one hit off the bat of Brendon Ground. The other runs came by way of eight walks.
In the first frame, Prep uncorked a pair of runs on two hits. But the Braves bounced back in their first-inning at bats to score one run. It resulted from back-to-back extra-base hits. Landon Hinrichs hit a double, followed by a Braxton Wiles triple.
Bases-loaded walks were not uncommon Friday. For example, the Braves pushed across three runs with bases loaded in the third inning.
Pitchers who couldn’t find the strike zone slowed the game down and made it difficult for the defenses to stay sharp. However, neither team committed an error.
“It is tough on the defense. They are waiting for a ball. Their feet aren’t moving. Sometimes they can get lulled to sleep in all of that,” Story said. “So when your defense doesn’t get a lot of action it is kind of hard to stay in it. We’ve gotta have our pitchers beat up the zone, challenge hitters. When you play in the biggest park in America, find a way to let them hit the ball and let your defense work.”
The fifth inning saw the Braves tally four runs, putting Prep’s lead in danger. But Prep ended the JIH rally to get the win.
Hits came at a premium for the Braves, who were credited with just four safeties. Tate McIntyre’s fifth-inning single was the first Braves’ hit since the third inning.
Even though the Braves lost, the JIH squad can take solace that they could stay right with Prep, a top-rated Omaha team.
“We will use this as a learning game against the No. 1 team in the Metro right now. We hung with them. We knew we had a chance and an opportunity to win against a very good team. I think our team will use it as motivation to get better.”
Saturday’s game against Bennington gives the Braves the chance to play against one of the better Legion baseball programs from the Class B ranks.
“They are one of the top teams in Class B in the spring, year in and year out. They have a very good summer program. They are going to come out and play their A-game because that’s what they do. We’ve got to come out and really get ready to compete,” Story said.
Prep............................2 0 1 9 1x x — 13 8 0
JIH (14-16).................1 0 7 0 4x x — 12 4 0
W — Colin Bolay. L — Nolan Hyde
2B — CP, Logan Burchfiel. H, Landon Hinrichs.
3B — H, Braxton Wiles