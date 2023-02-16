OMAHA — For Thayer Central's Gunner Mumford, the first match of every tournament always seems to be his worst. The defending Class D 160-pound runner-up tends to grow stronger as the tournament progresses. In the state wrestling tournament on Thursday, however, Mumford's first-round opponent had to forfeit, meaning Mumford's first match of the tourney was going to be in the quarterfinals.
"I had a forfeit right away and that kind of slowed me down going into the second match," Mumford said. "There's a definitely a rhythm when it comes to it, for me... I thought in my second match the first period was slow, but I knew my shot was there; I just had to take it."
Mumford found his groove in the second period, notching a pin to become one of two Thayer Central wrestlers to advance to the semifinals. Fellow Titan Triston Wells also won his quarterfinal match, while Kenesaw's Nickolas Kuehn gave Tribland three semifinalists in the Class D competition.
Thayer Central was hoping to get senior Cameron Schulte into the semis as well, but his quarterfinal loss has not deterred the Titans from keeping their goals high.
"As a team, we have some big dreams," Mumford said. "We had the hopes of getting us three seniors in the finals, but hopefully we can get Triston and me in. But I know Cameron, he's not going to give up and he's going to wrestle all the way through."
Kuehn has high goals himself; after coming up short in the championship match last season, he's just one more win from being back in the finals, with his sights on the gold medal.
"I want to be back in the state finals, baby. It's all I've been thinking about for a year straight now," Kuehn said.
Like Kuehn, Mumford also finished second a year ago. The Titans' 170-pounder pinned Logan Nelson of Wisner-Pilger in the quarterfinals, setting up a semifinal bout with Mullen's Chase Gracey, who is 32-6 on the season.
"I have to take shots and finish my shots," Mumford said. "I'm a pretty strong kid; Gracey...is a big lengthy kid, so I need to make sure I get deep in my shots and finish them."
Wells was dominant in his first match, recording a pin just a minute into the contest. He then recorded a hard fought 4-3 decision over North Central's Tristen Krueger.
"That was a tough match; that kid is good. I just had to wrestle smart all the way through until the clock hit zero," Wells said. "I feel the best I have in my career. This is it; this is the last tournament I have in high school. I'm feeling good. I'm feeling really good."
Wells reiterated Mumford's desire to set the bar high for the Titans. The 120-pounder said he expects to win Friday's semifinal match and advance to the championship.
"I want to be number one. That's always the goal," Wells said. "I got third last year, so the next step is go for number one."
Wells and Mumford both credited the Titans' training in the wrestling room for preparing them for the tough competition of the state tournament. Mumford said the seniors took the responsibility of leading the younger guys seriously, constantly trying to outwork one another. With three seniors reaching the quarterfinals and two in the semis, the Titans are seeing the fruits of their labor.
"The seniors we've been working with, they're some hard working kids," he said. "Our wrestling room is one of my favorite places to be. It's pretty mellow, but when we need to work, (coach Josh Bowers) gets us to work. That's what I love about it."
Kuehn cruised through the first two rounds to advance to the semifinals. After racking up 19 points in a 19-3 tech fall in round one, the Kenesaw senior defeated Wilcox-Hildreth's Graiden Ritner for the fourth time this season.
"He knows how to wrestle me now," said Kuehn, who added that each match with Ritner got closer as the season progressed. "It showed that he is learning how to wrestle me, so I knew I just had to wrestle smart."
Kuehn pulled away from Ritner in the second period, finishing with an 11-3 win. The Blue Devils returning silver medalist said he still has some things to fine tune before his semifinal match with Kimball's James McGinnis, who is 39-6 on the year.
"I have to critique a few things and perfect everything. The next kid I have, he's not going to be a slouch. I just have to wrestle the way I can wrestle," Kuehn said. "I've made the semis now four times in high school; this isn't something that's new to me, so I'm prepared.
"It's just a match, at the end of the day. It's a match that anyone can win and that anyone can lose. I just have to go out there and wrestle smart and dominate."
In addition to Ritner, Wilcox-Hildreth had another quarterfinalist in Brody Patterson, who lost a narrow 12-9 decision in a match that went back-and-forth throughout. Sutton freshman Korey Poppe also advanced to the quarters before dropping to the consolation bracket. Kenesaw's Hunter Fredrickson won his first-round match but lost to two-time finalist Howells-Dodge's Jestin Bayer, who has yet to lose this season.
The semifinals will take place Friday night, with consolation matches going in the morning.
First round
106 — Micah Gerlach (43-7), Cambridge, dec. Colter Sinn (33-9), Thayer Central; 12-9
106 — Korey Poppe (27-13), Sutton, dec. Gavin Patterson (27-9), Wilcox-Hildreth; 14-7
120 — Triston Wells (40-7), Thayer Central, pinned Trent Melford (24-14), Aquinas Catholic; 1:00
120 — Carter Beckman (34-3), Elgin Public/Pope John, dec. Grant Haussermann (32-14), Franklin; 5-0
126 — Gage Friesen (37-16), High Plains, dec. Kyler Carraher (25-21), Franklin; 10-6
126 — Brody Patterson (36-13), Wilcox-Hildreth dec. Oliver Nutter (31-10), Sutherland; 6-2
132 — Nickolas Kuehn (48-0), Kenesaw tech fall Coy Armstrong (17-15), Bayard; 19-3
132 — Graiden Ritner (39-10), Wilcox-Hildreth dec. Isaac Eckert (29-9), Elkhorn Valley; 10-4
170 — Gunner Mumford (47-0), Thayer Central, med. for. Dalten Hagan (21-26) Hitchcock County
182 — Hunter Fredrickson (40-13), Kenesaw, dec. Jaxon Halsey (15-6), Elkhorn Valley; 2-1
182 — Cameron Schulte (40-6), Thayer Central dec. Rhett McFadden (25-11), Sandhills/Thedford; 9-6
195 — Cole Vorderstrasse (38-11), Thayer Central vs. Beau Wiebelhaus (24-7), North Central
Quarterfinals
106 — Grady Dempcy (36-4), Sutherland, pinned Korey Poppe (27-14), Sutton; 1:09
120 — Triston Wells (41-7), Thayer Central, dec. Tristen Krueger (34-9), North Central; 4-3
126 — Mason Nitz (41-6), Elkhorn Valley, dec. Brody Patterson (36-14), Wilcox-Hildreth; 12-9
132 — Nickolas Kuehn (49-0), Kenesaw, maj. dec. Graiden Ritner (39-11), Wilcox-Hildreth; 11-3
170 — Gunner Mumford (48-0), Thayer Central, pinned Logan Nelson (33-7), Wisner-Pilger; 4:00
182 — Jestin Bayer (40-0), Howells-Dodge, tech fall Hunter Fredrickson (40-14), Kenesaw; 15-0
182 — Wyatt Reichenberg (30-5), Banner County, pinned Cameron Schulte (40-7), Thayer Central; 5:56