OMAHA — For Thayer Central's Gunner Mumford, the first match of every tournament always seems to be his worst. The defending Class D 160-pound runner-up tends to grow stronger as the tournament progresses. In the state wrestling tournament on Thursday, however, Mumford's first-round opponent had to forfeit, meaning Mumford's first match of the tourney was going to be in the quarterfinals. 

"I had a forfeit right away and that kind of slowed me down going into the second match," Mumford said. "There's a definitely a rhythm when it comes to it, for me... I thought in my second match the first period was slow, but I knew my shot was there; I just had to take it."

