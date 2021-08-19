HEBRON — The Titans of Thayer Central who finished 22-5 a season ago have some unfinished business after losing a five-set district final game to Centennial. The teams will rematch Sept. 30.
“We are excited to get on the court this year, this team has some unfinished business after losing in the district final game,” said head coach Kurk Wiedel. “The girls want to prove to themselves that they can get to the state tournament and contend for a state title.”
The Titans lost a key middle blocker to graduation but return five starters including senior all-state setter Jasa Weidel and senior libero Maddie Wells.
“We return five starters and this is a group of kids that have played together for a lot of years that know and understand the game of volleyball,” said Wiedel.
Along with Wiedel and Wells, the Titans also return seniors Krishna Solomon and Jayme Huhman to the starting lineup. Sophomores Natalie Tietjen and Jayden Bowman round out the returning starters. Also looking to contribute this year are seniors Cassie Hergott and Brynna Crouse and juniors Allison Richardson and Ava Wiedel.
“This bunch of senior have played together since 10U and we feel we have a solid bunch that if we can pass and serve the ball, we can compete with anyone on our schedule.”
Coach Wiedel was impressed with his kids this summer and is looking for his squad to be a state contender this season.
“We had a very productive summer going to three camps including the Top Ten Camp in Kearney where we finished the highest C-2 team there with Neumann Catholic (C-1) and Howells-Dodge (D-2) finishing just above us,” Wiedel said. “We are excited to compete for both a Southern Nebraska Conference title and also a state title this year.”
2021 schedule
Aug. 28 Minden invite; Sept. 2 at Tri County; Sept. 7 at Fairbury; Sept. 9 at Heartland; Sept. 14 Sandy Creek; Sept. 18 Republic Co. KS invite; Sept. 21 at Lawrence-Nelson, Fillmore Central; Sept. 23 Milford; Sept. 25 Southern invite; Sept. 28 at Wilber-Clatonia, David City; Sept. 30 Centennial; Oct. 2 JCC invite; Oct. 5 at Sutton; Oct. 7 Blue Hill; Oct. 14 Superior; Oct. 18 SNC tournament