DONIPHAN — Two seniors shined for Doniphan-Trumbull on the night honoring them, but the Cardinals fell short against Thayer Central Tuesday night.
Kendyl Brummund and Sophie Fitch accounted for 18 of the team’s 38 points, but despite their best efforts D-T fell 49-38.
“We really wanted to celebrate our four seniors tonight,” said Cardinals head coach Quinton Hite. “They have busted their butts all four years and all season long and we just want to thank them for all of their hard work and leadership.”
But a less than ideal start by the home team set the tone for the night.
The Titans (17-5) took an early 5-1 lead on a trey by senior Cassandra Hergott and a basket from junior Ava Wiedel, and forced six turnovers in the opening quarter as the Cardinals struggled to get things rolling on offense.
“It was the little things that really caused problems for us early,” Hite said. “We just didn’t start great.”
The Cardinals (7-12) evened the score at five apiece on back to back baskets from sophomore Ridley Sadd and Brummund. But the Titans finished the quarter scoring five unanswered points to take a 10-5 lead.
The Cardinals’ turnover woes continued as the Titans extended their lead to 11 points.
Midway through the second quarter the Cardinals forced three straight Titan turnovers and sophomore Kaleah Olson scored five straight points, making it 16-10 in favor of the Titans.
D-T cut the lead to five once again on a free throw from Fitch and a put-back from Brummund. The Titans then scored the final two points of the half, giving them a 20-13 lead heading into the locker room.
D-T extended its defense to start the second half and caught the Titans off guard.
“Tietjen and Hergott are two good players and we had a lot of trouble with their pick and roll action, so I think switching it up in the second half to a zone press really threw them off and took away some of their screen actions and we were able to get in the passing lanes,” said Hite.
The Cardinals forced five turnovers and scored 10 quick points to make 25-23 in favor of the Titans before Brummund hit a basket with one minute left in third quarter to give the Cardinals their first lead of the game.
TC sophomore Natalie Tietjen responded with five straight points to give her team a 32-28 lead with a quarter left to play.
“We didn’t start out very well when they put that press on us, but I am proud of how they responded to it,” said Titans head coach Erin Saathoff. “They were able to convert off of some of their steals, but our girls were able to figure it out what we needed to do offensively to get the ball down the floor.”
A couple of early turnovers for the Cardinals led to back-to-back layups for the Titans from junior Allison Richardson and Tietjen to give them a 36-28 lead.
The Cardinals pulled within one point of the Titans on a trey from junior Hannah Greathouse with four minutes left to play. But free throws down the stretch were crucial as the Titans finished 9-of-10 from the charity stripe in the final quarter.
“We did a really good job of knocking those free throws down when we needed to,” Saathoff said. “We always talk about how free throws win games and they did that for us tonight.”
The Titans outscored the Cardinals 13-3 in the finals minutes of the game for the victory.
“I’m proud of these girls for continuing to fight in every situation,” Hite said. “You can see it throughout the season competing against the teams that are good and supposed to beat us, and by us putting ourselves in a situation where we can win every game, we are in is only going to help us down the road.”
Tietjen led all scorers with 21 points for the Titans and Hergott chipped in 12.
TC...................10 10 12 17 — 49
D-T......................5 8 15 10 — 38
Thayer Central (49)
Cassandra Hergott 12, Jayme Huhman 7, Allison Richardson 4, Natalie Tietjen 21, Josey Welch 3, Ava Wiedel 2.
Doniphan-Trumbull (38)
Kendyl Brummund 11, Sophie Fitch 7, Hannah Greathouse 5, Kaleah Olson 8, Ridley Sadd 5, Emily Shimmin 2.