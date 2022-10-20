HEBRON — Thayer Central’s playoff record is less than stellar.
The 2022 Titans are out to change that.
The program was 3-14 heading into Thursday night’s first-round game against Shelby-Rising City. But a 44-0 victory in front of the home crowd makes that mark slightly more attractive.
“These kids have worked hard all year long and have bought into my philosophy of blocking and tackling is what it takes to win games,” said first-year coach Doug Hoins. “I think most of the games we’ve had this year, we’ve done a better job than the team on the other sideline. These guys play together and really focus on what we’re trying to do.”
All they did Thursday was shut out a Shelby-Rising City team that had averaged 37 points through the regular season. The Huskies mounted only 147 yards of total offense, half of which came on two chunk plays, against the Titans’ defense.
S-RC (5-4) didn’t advance inside the Thayer’s 25 yard line all night and punted on six of its seven drives in the first half. They turned it over on downs on the other. The Huskies’ final two punts netted seven yards and allowed Thayer Central to tack on two more scores.
The Titans (8-1) got off to a slower start only because they fumbled on their first drive. After Jordan Mariska carried to the Huskies’ 8 with a 35-yard jaunt, Triston Wells coughed up the football.
Wells, who is the third-string running back, made up for it on the next drive, punching in a 3-yarder — his only touchdown of the night on 20 carries and 77 yards.
Thursday marked the Titans third game without sophomore Sam Souerdyke in the backfield. He and Mariska had close to equal yards through Week 6, then Souerdyke suffered a high ankle sprain in the second quarter against Freeman — the team’s only loss of the year.
Wells has been filling the role ever since. The Titans trade about 10 inches in height (Souerdyke is 6-foot-2) and 60 pounds of weight (Wells is 130) with the backs.
“He’s probably the third-fastest guy on our team,” Hoins said of Wells, “he’s just not quite as big as Sam. He’s given us a heck of an effort and filled in nicely.”
Mariska rolled up 134 yards on 14 carries, the bulk of the yardage coming via the aforementioned 35-yarder and a 38-yarder shortly after. For the second straight game, he did not find the end zone.
But senior wideout Grant Wiedel did. Three times. All through the air from the arm of Will Heitmann.
The pair were the main stars in a 36-point second quarter outburst by the Titans. Wiedel’s only three catches on the night went for 55, 17 and 28 yards. All on post routes.
Halftime: Thayer Central 44, Shelby-Rising City 0. #nebpreps Half ended on Heitmann’s third hook up with Grant Wiedel. They’ve got 100 yards together and three TDs. S-RC has punted on every drive so far. pic.twitter.com/zjwfldUicY— Will Reynolds (@Will19Reynolds) October 21, 2022
“Grant has worked his tail off to block for our run game,” Hoins said. “And our run game is so successful, that sets play-action passes up. We even ran one where we didn’t use play-action. Grant ran some nice routes and got loose.”
The Titans have advanced to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2005. They’ll know their next opponent sometime Friday.
S-RC (5-4)....................0 0 0 0 — 0
Thayer Cent. (8-1)....8 36 0 0 — 44
TC — Triston Wells 1 run (Jordan Mariska run)
TC — Will Heitmann 1 run (run failed)
TC — Grant Wiedel 55 pass from Heitmann (run failed)
TC — Heitmann 9 run (Heitmann pass)
TC — Wiedel 17 pass from Heitmann (Heitmann pass)
TC — Wiedel 28 pass from Heitmann (Heitmann pass)