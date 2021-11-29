HEBRON — The Thayer Central Titans return three starters to the basketball court from a season ago.
Looking to lead the way are seniors Cassie Hergott and Jayme Huhman and sophomore Natalie Tietjen.
“Our three returning starters will play a big leadership roles this year as we have a young team," said Titans head coach Erin Saathoff. “Not only are they vocal leaders, they are great leaders by example as well. They do whatever they need to for the team and I really appreciate it. “
Also returning with varsity experience are junior Allison Richardson and Ava Wiedel and sophomore Josey Welch.
“We have a small squad this year with only 15 girls but we want to run a fast paced game and the girls are focused and working hard in practice to get better every day,” Saathoff said.
The Titans will rely on their defense and transition game this season to be successful this seasons.
“We always pride ourselves on our defense and I think we have a great group of girls who will really focus on that every day,” said Saathoff. “We want to get the ball down the court quick and we definitely have a group to be able to get out and transition.”