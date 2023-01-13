HEBRON — Josh Rapp saw the momentum flip right before his eyes.
The Sutton coach was enjoying his team's defensive effort in a box-and-1 to put clamps on Thayer Central stud Natalie Tietjen and slow down the Titans, who had opened the second half strong.
Rapp's plan, the Fillies' zone, was working from the point he switched from man-to-man in the third quarter.
Sutton was leading its Southern Nebraska Conference foe, too.
Then?
"We bailed them out with two just dumb fouls and they go to the line and get four points at the line," said Rapp.
"I think that was really when the tide kind of turned for them. That got them out of the funk we had them in."
Josey Welch and Tietjen sunk four consecutive free throws and sunk Sutton's ship in a span of 15 seconds Friday night. That was the beginning of a game-ending 15-5 run to give the Titans a 37-31 win.
Thayer Central (10-2) hit 10-of-14 free throws in the fourth quarter.
Titejen made four of them to finish with the game-high 14 points. She scored 10 in the second half, dropping five prior to Sutton's defensive switch.
"Whenever you get your shooter taken away, that's tough," said Thayer Central coach Erin Kowalski. "We had girls take some nice shots, they just weren't falling for them. We adjusted a few things and had a couple girls knock down some shots and got some foul calls. We made those free throws and they got out of (the box-and-1).
"We did a nice job of just adjusting and finding different people who were open tonight to shoot."
Jadyn Bowman hit a pivotal 3-pointer with 3:30 left to grow the Titans' margin to five, which was its widest all night before the end result. Bowman finished with six points, ahead of Allison Richardson, Piper Havel and Ava Wiedel, who each chipped in five points.
Sutton (5-8) stretched an 8-0 run across the third quarter into the fourth to pull ahead 26-22. Avery Robinson had all three of her points during the run and Jacee Haight three of her team-high 10 points. Alice Dahlblom contributed the other bucket.
The Fillies, though, didn't have enough collective firepower on Friday to stage a comeback. Alivia Huxoll's impact was minimized to three points — all on free throws. Though, she did pull down a game-high eight rebounds. Reagan Robinson scored six points and Kyla Griess five as Sutton dropped its fourth game in its last five.
Thayer Central had 12 offensive rebounds. Havel and Wiedel combined for nine of them.
"They made more tough plays than we did, and that definitely would start there with the rebounding," said Rapp. "We forced a lot of tough shots, and I don't think they necessarily shot at a high percentage, but when you give them a ton of second chance opportunities they're going to capitalize on them eventually."
Both teams shot an identical 11-for-38 from the floor. Thayer got to the charity stripe six more times and hit two more 3s.
"We played scrappy tonight," Kowalski said. "We were locked in on their post players, which was our goal tonight to shut that down."
Sutton (5-8).....................7 7 9 8 — 31
T. Central (10-2)............4 12 6 13 — 37
Sutton (31)
Kennedy Perrien 0-2 0-0 0, Reagan Robinson 3-5 0-0 6, Alivia Huxoll 0-4 3-4 3, Kyla Griess 2-9 0-0 5, Jacee Haight 3-10 3-4 10, Avery Robinson 1-4 1-2 3, Carly Skalka 1-2 0-0 2, Tori Peterson 0-1 0-0 0, Alice Dalhblom 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 11-38 7-10 31.
Thayer Central (37)
Natalie Tietjen 4-11 5-6 14, Josey Welch 0-4 2-2 2, Allison Richardson 2-8 0-0 5, Piper Havel 2-4 1-2 5, Ava Wiedel 2-6 0-0 5, Jadyn Bowman 1-3 3-6 6, Lindsay Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 11-38 11-16 37.
Three-point goals—S 2-14 (Perrien 0-2, Griess 1-6, Haight 1-4, Skalka 0-1, A. Robinson 0-1); TC 4-14 (Tietjen 1-5, Welch 0-1, Richardson 1-2, Wiedel 1-4, Bowman 1-2). Rebounds—S 17-8 (Huxoll 8-2); TC 31-12 (Havel, Bowman 7). Turnovers—S 12; TC 14.
Boys: Thayer Central 30, Sutton 26
It was a one-point game late in the third quarter, with Thayer Central leading 16-15.
The Titans (6-5) gained separation with back-to-back buckets by Sam Souerdyke to end the period, and held off the Mustangs from there.
Souerdyke added an and-one to start the fourth that put TC up by seven. A layup by Duncan Wiedel got it to nine with 5:43 left.
Buckets by Aiden Jones and Garrison Perrien got Sutton (3-9) back within five before another basket by Souerdyke and free throws sealed the Titans' victory.