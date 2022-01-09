HEBRON — Strong defense and steady offense helped Thayer Central put away Deshler Saturday afternoon.
The Titans (8-3) forced 12 turnovers in the first half and held the Dragons to just 12 points en route to a 42-28 win in Hebron.
“We’re coming off of a two-game losing streak so we were hoping to get a win tonight,” said Titans head coach Erin Saathoff. “We’ve been working in practice a lot on different defenses, both zone and man, and I was really pleased with our effort on defense today.”
Senior Jayme Huhman and sophomore Natalie Tietjen combined for 16 points in the first half, giving the Titans a 27-12 lead at halftime.
With 3:42 left in the game, Dragons sophomore Tierra Schardt drained a pair of free throws to make it an 11 point game before back to back steals and layups from Teitjen and Huhman extended the Titan lead to 15 points.
At that point the game was out of reach. The Dragons did go 7-8 from the free throw line in the final quarter, but they could not recover from their slow start.
“We struggled in the first half and their pressure really affected us, but I liked the way we fought back in the second,” said Dragons head coach Todd Voss. “I like the fact that we never went away, kept chipping away at it and made some great free throws. But when you have a hard time scoring, that 11-point deficit maybe feels a little bit bigger. But I’m really proud of the way we competed in the second half.”
Saathoff was happy to get a win and pleased with her team's performance on the offensive end.
“What we have really been focusing on the most is our offense,” Saathoff said. “We hadn’t been shooting well the last couple of games and tonight we did a really good job of attacking the basket and making some outside shots and pushing the ball down the floor and I think that helped us out tonight a lot to get the win.”
Tietjen led all scorers with 14 points for the Titans and Huhman added 13.
Freshman Jacilyne Peterson had 11 points for the Dragons and sophomore Allie Vieselmeyer added nine.
Deshler.................6 6 5 11 — 28
TC......................13 14 8 7 — 42
Deshler (28)
Brenna Dubbert 2, Jacilyne Peterson 11, Tierra Schardt 2, Taylor Sieber 4, Allie Vieselmeyer 9.
Thayer Central (42)
Cassandra Hergott 5, Jayme Huhman 13, Allison Richardson 4, Natalie Tietjen 14, Josey Welch 5, Ava Wiedel 1.
Boys: Thayer Central 53, Deshler 24
HEBRON — Thayer Central (5-5) scored 22 points in the opening quarter and quieted Deshler's offense throughout to 53-24.
The Titans had a 37-9 lead at halftime against the winless Dragons.
Freshman Sam Souerdyke had 10 of his game-high 15 points in the first half for the Titans and junior Duncan Wiedel added six.
“Everyone know’s about Sam, but our other guys are really starting to play their role and accepting what we are asking them to do,” said Titans head coach Jon Brueggemann. “A lot of that is playing good defense and getting a lot of rebounds and then get several shots when they are there, and they are really starting to embrace that. Duncan has probably taken the biggest strides this year and it’s great to see.”
The young Dragons, who dropped to 0-10, could never recover from their slow start, getting 10 points from Gavin Nash.
“It’s kind of two steps forward and one step back and when it’s young guys all of the sudden it’s a half step forward and three steps back,” said Dragons head coach Josh Nash. “We had three great days of practice and a pretty positive start to the day with a JV win, but we came out kind of paralyzed by the moment and by what is going on.
"We are still trying to build confidence, but we can’t come around and just expect them to miss shots. We just have to continue to work on developing enough confidence that we can play tough and not worry about knowing where we are.”
Souerdyke led all scorers with 15 points for the Titans while Wiedel and senior Traven Virus each added 10 points.
Deshler..................6 3 7 8 — 24
TC...................22 15 14 2 — 53
Deshler (24)
Eric Galvan 7, Cameron Harding 1, Jayden Isernhagen 4, Tregan LeFave 2, Gavin Nash 10.
Thayer Central (53)
Will Heitmann 8, Lachlan Pickering 3, Sam Souerdyke 15, Traven Virus 10, Duncan Wiedel 10, Grant Wiedel 7.