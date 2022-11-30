Sam Souerdyke isn’t your typical Class D-1 guard, nor was he the typical freshman for Thayer Central last season.
At 6-foot-3, Souerdyke has the size to battle on the interior and the ability to shoot from the outside.
He was a big reason why the Titans won the eight games they did last season during an 8-15 campaign.
Souerdyke averaged 21.2 points, which was tops among players in Tribland. With that, he reeled in 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game.
He shot an astounding 51% from the field and 31% from three-point range.
Souerdyke was one of six freshmen on last year’s team, and the only one who saw action in more than six games. He started all 23 outings.
Behind him in scoring were Duncan Wiedel (6.3 points, 6.9 rebounds), Will Heitmann (4.7 points, 2.3 rebounds), Grant Wiedel (3.0 points, 3.3 rebounds) and Lachlan Pickering (2.2 points, 1.3 rebounds).