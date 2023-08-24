HEBRON — Thayer Central was again on the cusp of a state tournament berth last fall.
And while they’ll have some spots to fill this season, the Titans, who fell short of making their first trip since 2018 with a loss in a district final, are in good shape to keep the program a contender in 2023.
“Thayer Central has a great group of girls who have a lot of knowledge and skills from playing both high school ball and club,” said second-year coach Jenna Pachta. “We have many offensive threats, but have been pleased with our defensive play.”
The Titans had four players post more than 100 kills last season, but return only Jadyn Bowman from that group. Natalie Tietjen, who tallied a team-best 400 kills in 2022, tore her ACL over the summer during a basketball camp.
Bowman, a senior, was second in the foursome with 303 kills on .330 hitting. She was also the team’s top scoring server with 26 aces while finishing third in digs (334).
“She’s our go-to player,” Pachta said.
Senior Josey Welch was the top defender, picking up 568 digs at libero last season.
“She’s a vocal leader with a great court sense,” Pachta said.
Piper Havel rounds out the team’s returning starters and enters her sophomore season slated for a more prominent attacking role. Havel led the team in blocks as a freshman with 44, and notched 31 kills in 91 sets.
Additions include a trio of freshmen — Jessie Kayser, Addie Marsh and Olivia Wiedel — and twin sisters Ella and Emma Brueggemann. All are prepared to fill necessary roles.
“We have a great group of freshmen with a lot of talent on both sides of the ball,” Pachta said.
“The Brueggemann’s bring a lot of fire and energy, having played a ton of club volleyball. They just have a lot of passion for the sport.”
Aug. — 24, Superior; 26, Ord, Aurora at Heartland Events Center; 31, at Tri County; Sept. — 5, at Fairbury; 7, Heartland; 12, Sandy Creek; 19, Lawrence-Nelson, Fillmore Central; 21, at Deshler; 23, at Southern invite; 26, at David City; 30, at Johnson County invite; Oct. — 3, at Sutton; 5, Blue Hill; 7, Thayer Central invite; 16, Southern Nebraska Conference invite