HEBRON — Thayer Central wanted to make a statement in their home opener against the Superior Wildcats, so they did.
Playing for the first first time in their new gym, which wasn’t ready last year until basketball season, the Titans wooed the home crowd with a straight set win, 25-15, 25-17, 25-22.
“This is the first time playing in this gym and we’ve waited a long time to do it,” said Titans head coach Jenna Pachta. “It was a packed house and a great atmosphere and just a lot of energy here tonight. They swept us a year ago on their home court, so we really wanted to make a statement tonight.”
The Titans built a 17-9 lead in the first set behind a pair of kills from senior outside hitter Jadyn Bowman along with two kills apiece from junior twins Emma and Ella Brueggemann.
The Wildcats closed the gap, and made it a three-point game, but, led by the serving of senior Josie Welch, the Titans finished set one on an 8-1 run.
Two late blocks, one from Ella Brueggeman and the other by freshman Jessie Kayser, sealed the set victory.
“I really liked our defense tonight and that kind of set the tone early for us in set one,” Pachta said. “Our two seniors, Jadyn Bowman and Josie Welch, played phenomenal defense tonight.
“That’s what we always preach to them: we’re not tall, but what do we have to do to win. We have to play defense and we have to serve receive and we did that tonight, and seeing my two seniors step up into that role, we loved it! But I think that was the key to that game.”
The Wildcats responded in set two, building a 7-1 lead as junior setter Faith Butler connected with fellow junior Halle Bargen and freshman Reagan Meyers for a kill apiece.
Thayer got two more kills from Bowman early in the set and three from Kayser to go along with a block to take a 9-8 lead. Emma Brueggemann scored five kills for the Titans late in the set for a 2-0 lead in the match.
Set three was a back-and-forth battle from the opening serve to the final point. The Titans constructed a 10-7 lead midway through, but Meyers turned it on for the Wildcats with two of her six kills to helping Superior take a 13-12 lead.
Bowman and Emma Brueggemann added kills in an answering run for the Titans that gave them a 20-14 advantage they didn’t relinquish.
Meyers had four kills down the stretch for the Wildcats, cutting the lead to two points before the Titans capitalized on a handful of errors to take the match.
“It’s always good to come out and feel out how it’s going,” said Superior head coach Jessica Diehl. “It’s a good measuring stick, and overall I was pretty happy tonight.
“There are always things we need to change and work on, but I am just so grateful that I have such hard-working kids that I can put anywhere and I know they are going to work hard and do their best and they are very selfless. They are all in on the team and just want to be successful.”
Pachta was happy with her team’s effort, considering the Titans will be without a key piece this fall. Senior Natalie Tietjen will miss the season with a torn ACL she suffered during a basketball camp in June.
“As a coaching staff we knew we had some young kids that were going to come in that had a lot of club experience, so we were fortunate in that regard,” Pachta said. “We added a couple other kids to the mix that have a lot of passion for volleyball and a lot of our young kids... want to be on the court. They want that ball and they’re going to do anything for the team.”