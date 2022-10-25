SUTTON — Tuesday’s Class C-2, Subdistrict 8 played out virtually as everyone expected. Thayer Central and Sutton went the distance in both of their previous matches this season, and Thursday’s was no different.
The two squads battled one another in front of a raucous crowd in the Sutton gymnasium. The fans’ intensity seemed to grow with each point from start to finish, with loud roars of jubilation following one thunderous kill after another.
“It was an intense game, and I liked the whole game was both sides hitting,” said Sutton head coach Shelli Mohnike. “It was hard hitting, hard serving — at no point in the game did it let up. It was the same intensity from first serve to the end.”
Through the highs and lows of the emotional match, the Titans had the momentum going into the fifth set, and they rode that wave to a 25-19, 20-25, 20-25, 25-21, 15-11 victory. With the win, Thayer Central clinched a spot in the district final, one more win from the state tournament.
“It was very nerve wracking on the bench,” said Thayer Central coach Jenna Pachta. “Like I said (Monday), we knew it was going to be a game, a battle...Our girls kept fighting, just like our girls have done all year. The two key words I said to them was, ‘You have to have urgency, and you have to compete.’ And they did it. They went out there and they never gave up. That’s what makes Thayer Central volleyball Thayer Central volleyball.”
Every starter for each team made their own impact on the match, but both teams had their go-to players that stepped up big throughout the night. Thayer Central’s Natalie Tietjen and Sutton’s Alivia Huxoll both finished the night with 27 kills, leading their respective teams. Together, the two players accounted for 54 of the 111 kills in the match.
Tietjen notched five or more kills in each set, accounting for five of the 11 Titan kills in the fifth set, including the match-clincher.
“What I loved, was at the end, she was our leader; she was like, ‘Let’s go. Come on, we can do this,’ “ Pachta said. “That makes a special athlete, when the pressure is on and they have to perform, not just for themselves but for the entire team. As I told them in our huddle, it’s not just the 14 that are here, it’s the 29 on the team that have made us who we are as a team this year.”
Like Tietjen, Huxoll had stretches of domination throughout all five sets. She made her presence felt on the defensive side of the net as well, racking up five blocks on the night. Lily McCroden and Jacee Haight each tallied 11 kills to help power the Fillies. Setter Kennedy Perrien recorded 52 assists.
After dropping the first set, Sutton came back and took the next two to earn a 2-1 set advantage. In the fourth set, the Fillies were up 18-17 before the Titans finished the set on an 8-3 run, forcing a fifth set.
“We had the opportunity to take the match in four, but Thayer came out swinging hard and threw punches, and we just didn’t execute,” Mohnike said. “We just didn’t execute. We had too many errors in the match. We could have controlled more of how the match went, but we just had too many errors.”
After Thayer Central jumped out to a 7-4 lead in the fifth, Sutton pulled within 11-10. But the Titans took advantage of two consecutive Filly errors before ending the match on Tietjen’s kill. Jadyn Bowman finished the match with 13 kills and a pair of aces, while Ava Wiedel tallied six kills. All six of Thayer Central’s starters recorded a kill in the match, as Ashlyn Cooper dished out 45 assists. The Titans’ coach knows her core of players shouldered a huge workload this season, but she is proud of what her team has accomplished by advancing to the district finals.
“We never had six rotation players, and I think people doubted us. I told them that at practice, and I said, ‘Go out and prove them wrong,’ “ Pachta said. “I said they just had to be mentally tough and they had to want it more than the other team, and that’s what they did (Tuesday).
“We’re just going to work hard in practice, stay focused and see where it takes us.”
As for Sutton, the Fillies will have to wait and see if they can capture one of the wild card spots for the district finals; though, the chances of doing so are slim, despite the team’s 22-7 record.
“We have to wait and see how it all shakes out. We’ll see what the points are (Wednesday) and see when it all becomes official,” Mohnike said.
TC (24-7).................25 20 20 25 15
Sutton (22-7)...........19 25 25 21 11
Thayer Central (kills-aces-blocks)
Josey Welch 0-1-0, Jadyn Bowman 13-2-0, Piper Havel 2-0-0, Natalie Tietjen 27-0-0, Ashlyn Cooper 3-0-1, Allison Richardson 3-1-0, Ava Wiedel 6-0-0. Totals: 54-4-1.
Assists — Cooper 45, Welch 2.
Sutton (kills-aces-blocks)
Reagan Robinson 0-3-0, Carly Skalka 4-0-0, Kennedy Perrien 1-1-0, Marlie Drudik 1-0-2, Lily McCroden 11-1-1, Alivia Huxoll 27-1-5, Jacee Haight 11-1-0, Kyla Griess 2-0-0. Totals: 57-7-8.
Assists — Perrien 52, Robinson 1.