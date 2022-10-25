SUTTON — Tuesday’s Class C-2, Subdistrict 8 played out virtually as everyone expected. Thayer Central and Sutton went the distance in both of their previous matches this season, and Thursday’s was no different.

The two squads battled one another in front of a raucous crowd in the Sutton gymnasium. The fans’ intensity seemed to grow with each point from start to finish, with loud roars of jubilation following one thunderous kill after another.

FPB
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0