SHELTON — The Shelton Bulldogs football team is ready to attack the competition in 2023 after finishing 6-2 in the regular season and making the six-man playoffs a season ago.
The Bulldogs won its first round game over Sterling 65-20 before being ousted in the quarterfinals by Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 50-26.
Shelton has their one of their star players coming back for 2023 in Ashton Simmons. He was the leading receiver for the Bulldogs with 19 receptions for 429 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022.
Helping Simmons is junior Dylan Kenton. Kenton, threw for 481 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. He completed 22 of 28 passes in only six games played.
Aug. — 25, at Stuart; Sept. — 8, vs. Santee; 15, at Paxton; 22, at Franklin; 28, vs. Red Cloud; Oct. — 6, at Wilcox-Hildreth; 13, vs. Harvard; 20, vs. S-E-M