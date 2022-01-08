St. Cecilia head coach Greg Berndt described the Hawkettes' game between Lincoln Christian Saturday afternoon in Chapman Gym as an absolute grind.
The top-rated Hawkettes had their hands full with Lincoln Christian from the opening tip. Both teams were trading points back-and-forth with no one wanting to pull away until late, when STC iced the 51-40 victory from the free throw line.
"Lincoln Christian is a good team. They are a lot better than their record indicates and we knew being a conference opponent, we were going to get a really tough test from a team that can space you out and shoot it and they also have some height, as well," said STC head coach Greg Berndt.
"It was a different challenge for us on the defensive end and we had to play tough for four quarters and pulled it out."
Lincoln Christian trailed by six and with under four minutes to go and turned up the pressure, but STC was largely unfazed.
"I thought we handled it pretty well for the most part. You are going to turn the ball over here and there, but that is a good experience for our kids and it's nice that we have four seniors that can calm the nerves a little bit," Berndt said.
When it came to crunch time at the free throw line, the show belonged to Bailey Kissinger. The 5-foot-6 senior came in clutch for the Hawkettes at the line where she went a perfect 7-for-7. Her team went 14-for-15 at the stripe in the frame.
Kissinger led her team with 21 points while Addie Kirkegaard scored 14 and Erin Sheehy had 10.
"That is the kind of balance we always strive for since I've been here.," Berndt said. "It makes you a difficult team to guard hopefully. In a perfect world, it is coming from inside and out, too, so I thought that we got some big time contribution from our starters."
Lincoln Christian's Kenadee Ailes led all scorers with 24 points. The 6-foot freshman started off strong scoring 10 of her team's 12 points in the opening frame. She scored 14 points in the second half as she went 5-for-6 from the floor.
LC.......................12 8 7 13 — 40
STC..................12 11 17 21 — 51
STC (51)
Bailey Kissinger 21, Addie Kirkegaard 14, Erin Sherry 10, Shaye Butler 6
LC (40)
Kenadee Ailes 24, Mattie Harms 7, Addie Ehlers 6, Ava Schneider 2, Ashlynn Ailes 1
Boys: St. Cecilia 56, Lincoln Christian 49
The St. Cecilia boys basketball team had a tall task on its hand.
The Bluehawks had to handle one of the tallest players in the Centennial Conference: Lincoln Christian's Easton Marshbanks, who's listed at 7-feet tall.
Marshbanks, who scored 10 points, was a problem early on for STC, but after some adjustments, limited his touches and found a way around him to come out on top.
It was Ethan Berrier who did the bulk of the scoring the Crusaders, pouring in 20 points.
Brayden Schropp stole the show in the nightcap with his 29 points. He scored more than half in the final two frames.
"The last couple of weeks he has really stepped up his game and has started to notice how teams are playing him," said STC head coach Ryan Ohnoutka. "He is finding other ways to score and he is getting his 3-point shot and that is helping him out."
Carson Kudlacek added 12 points for the 'Hawks. Kudlacek hit a 3 off of a Lincoln Christian turnover that secured the momentum with the Bluehawks.
"Carson is our second leading scorer. He is a great shooter for us and he stepped up and made some huge shots and free throws toward the end of the game," said Ohnoutka.
LC....................9 16 8 16 — 49
STC................7 20 13 16 — 56
STC (56)
Brayden Schropp 29, Carson Kudlacek 12, Hayden Demuth 7, Cooper Butler 2, Dawson Kissinger 2, Garrett Parr 2, Grant Rossow 2
LC (49)
Ethan Berrier 20, Easton Marshbanks 10, Cameron Herrera 6, Gage Hohlen 6, Cobe Hansen 3, Luke Hovendick 2, Cohen Sand 2