Whitney Lauenstein and the Huskers, ranked first in the latest AVCA poll, head to Madison to face No. 5 Wisconsin Wednesday night.

 Courtesy Nebraska Athletics

LINCOLN — It probably doesn't get much bigger than No. 1 Nebraska facing No. 5 Wisconsin on the road, in the middle of the grind of the Big Ten volleyball schedule.

But something will have to give.

