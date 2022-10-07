AURORA — If there was still doubt prior to Friday who Class C-1 goes through this season, the Aurora Huskies once again proved it's them.
The top-ranked team in the class improved to 7-0 with a 41-7 victory over No. 7 Adams Central.
The Patriots (6-1) went into the game anxious to know what level they were at compared to the back-to-back runners-up in Class B who dropped down to C-1 for this cycle.
By halftime, it was apparent Aurora is at least a rung above on the ladder, if not more.
"They're better than us," said Adams Central coach Shawn Mulligan. "On film they're impressive, and in person, too."
Mulligan had a front row seat to another rout by the Huskies. His team was the victim.
Aurora scored three times in the first 11 minutes — twice on Adams Central turnovers — and never looked back.
Quarterback Drew Knust carried twice for 68 yards on the Huskies' opening drive. His 45-yard keeper put the first points on the board.
Then it was Carlos Collazo's turn. He ran in a 16-yarder and then broke off an 83-yard touchdown.
"They're just really good offensively," Mulligan said. "They're really big up front and their running back is hard to tackle. They just made some plays here and there and there's a reason why they were state runner-up in Class B last year with a lot of returners."
Collazo's night — like most of the starters' — was done after the opening drive of the second half. He racked up 190 yards on 15 rushes. Knust had 88 yards on seven totes while also passing for 110 yards and a touchdown.
Knust's other contributions were two interceptions.
His first one wiped a potential Adams Central touchdown off the board in the first quarter.
The Patriots were driving and in the red zone thanks to a 41-yard pass to Holden O'Dey from Sam Dierks — the longest AC gain of the night.
On first-and-10 from the Aurora 13, Dierks rolled out to his right and found his once-open receiver too late.
Knust came across the way and leapt in front. Two plays later it was 21-0 Huskies on Collazo's 83-yarder.
"If Sam hits it early, he's wide open," Mulligan said. "But good teams make plays. They made a number of plays against us. We knew they were going to put a lot on Sam's shoulders tonight, too."
Dierks finished 16-for-30 for 153 yards passing. He had 107 in the first half. Jack Trausch caught six passes for 45 yards. O'Dey hauled in four passes for 83 yards.
Adams Central got the ball inside the Aurora 30 four times in the first half but failed to produce points. Kaleb Wahlmeier clanked a 39-yard field goal off the post to open the second quarter.
Adams Central had a doink off the post on a 39-yard FG attempt. Then stopped Aurora on a fake punt but couldn’t take advantage. Collazo just scored his third TD. 28-0 Aurora #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/x6XWbUgRmI— Will Reynolds (@Will19Reynolds) October 8, 2022
"We had to have kids make plays defensively, because they drove the ball in the middle of the field," said Aurora coach Kyle Peterson. "We bent pretty hard, but once the field got condensed, they had a hard time making plays."
The Adams Central rushing tandem of Nick Conant and Hyatt Collins was held to just 58 yards combined. The team ran for 70.
Conant scored the Patriots' only touchdown — a 15-yarder in the fourth quarter.
"We knew this was a tough challenge for us," Mulligan said, "and I think we gave them a good football game."
Adams Central (6-1)......................0 0 0 7 — 7
Aurora (7-0)............................21 14 6 0 — 41
A — Drew Knust 45 run (Alex Wheeler kick)
A — Carlos Collazo 16 run (Wheeler kick)
A — Collazo 83 run (Wheeler kick)
A — Collazo 17 run (Wheeler kick)
A — Wade Ohlson 9 pass from Knust (Wheeler kick)
A — Knust 5 run (kick failed)
AC — Nick Conant 15 run (Kaleb Wahlmeier kick)