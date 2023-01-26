YORK — Adams Central has been to the state girls basketball semifinals twice in the last three seasons, but hasn’t played in a conference final in far longer than that.
Now they’ll do so Saturday, following a 54-37 win over Columbus Lakeview in the Central Conference semifinals hosted by York High School.
The Class C-1 No. 3 and top-seeded Patriots rode Rachel Goodon’s game-high 18 points to their first final since leaving the LouPlatte Conference in 2016.
AC hadn’t been past the first round since 2020. It was the top seed in last year’s tournament, but suffered a shocking first-round upset at home against Seward.
That didn’t happen this year. The Patriots (16-1) dominated eighth-seeded Schuyler 49-8 on Tuesday night.
“I think our girls have a lot of goals on the season and this was one they had earmarked from the get-go,” said Patriots coach Evan Smith. “I think they were really disappointed last year with how we performed and just not being solid for four quarters against Seward.
“It’s one of those deals where their mindset is a little different this year and there’s more of a chip on their shoulder. That was a big part of it, just wanting to get a shot at a conference championship game.”
Adams Central’s most recent opportunity for a conference crown came in 2009 against Ravenna. They lost by 18 to the Bluejays, who finished unbeaten as the Class C-2 state champions that season.
The Patriots led by as many as 18 Thursday night against the Vikings (9-9), and coasted to the finish line.
Goodon scored 13 points in the first half, making six consecutive shots across the first and second quarters.
AC made sure to feed the 6-foot-3 senior post so long as Lakeview remained in its 1-2-2 zone defense.
“We were hoping they would because we had a lot of mismatches inside and Rachel did a great job finishing today,” Smith said. “She played through some contact at times. When we get those looks, we’ll definitely take advantage.”
Kadi Kimberly joined Goodon in double figures with 12 points on four 3-pointers. Her second trey of the game had AC leading 34-16 with 3 minutes before halftime.
“She can fill it up,” Smith said of Kimberly. “She’s one of our most confident shooters on the floor and we enjoy having her come in off the bench because we’re not losing anything. When she’s on the floor, she stretches the defense even more because she can hit from about anywhere.”
Lakeview relied on the 3-pointer almost exclusively to score against the Patriots.
Tori Osten hit four 3-pointers and a free throw for her team-high 13 points. Haley Frenzen added 12 for the Vikings.
“We lost (Osten) a few times, but that’s going to happen,” Smith said. “Early on we didn’t switch our screens very hard and once we made that adjustment, they didn’t get a ton of good shots.”
Adams Central will play second-seeded York in Saturday’s 6 p.m. final. The Dukes beat No. 3 Seward 38-32 in overtime Thursday.
Kiersten Portwine hit three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter — including the shot to force the extra period with 7.9 seconds left, and York outscored the Bluejays 8-2 in OT to advance to their second straight final.
The Patriots are responsible for York’s only loss on the season, which came Dec. 20 in Hastings 45-39 in overtime.
York will host the rematch.
Lakeview (9-9).......11 10 9 7 — 37
AC (16-1)................22 15 8 9 — 54
Columbus Lakeview (37)
Tori Osten 4-9 1-2 13, Taylor Griesen 0-0 0-0 0, Josie Bentz 0-8 1-2 1, Taylor Helms 1-4 0-0 2, Haley Frenzen 3-8 5-6 12, Kiara Kula 2-7 2-2 7, Cali Bentz 1-4 0-0 2. Totals: 11-40 9-12 37.
Adams Central (54)
Gracie Weichman 1-4 1-1 3, Megyn Scott 3-8 2-4 8, Kylie Lancaster 1-3 0-0 3, Lauryn Scott 2-7 0-2 4, Rachel Goodon 8-11 2-3 18, Briley Nienhueser 3-6 0-2 6, Kadi Kimberly 4-9 0-0 12, Irelyn Samuelson 0-1 0-0 0, Annie Trausch 0-0 0-0 0, Savannah Lewis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 22-49 5-12 54.
Three-point goals—CL 6-16 (Osten 4-8, J. Bentz 0-2, Frenzen 1-3, Kula 1-2, C. Bentz 0-1); AC 5-17 (Weichman 0-1, K. Lancaster 1-2, L. Scott 0-2, Nienhueser 0-2, Kimberly 4-9, Samuelson 0-1). Rebounds—CL 22-4 (J. Bentz 6); AC 37-12 (L. Scott 9-3). Turnovers—CL 12; AC 10.