Adams Central’s Megyn Scott.

The Patriots (16-1) led by as many as 18 points Thursday night against the Vikings (9-9), and coasted to the finish line.

Rachel Goodon scored 13 points in the first half, making six consecutive shots across the first and second quarters.

AC made sure to feed the 6-foot-3 senior post so long as Lakeview remained in its 1-2-2 zone defense.

“We were hoping they would because we had a lot of mismatches inside and Rachel did a great job finishing today,” Adams Central coach Evan Smith said. “She played through some contact at times. When we get those looks, we’ll definitely take advantage.”

YORK — Adams Central has been to the state girls basketball semifinals twice in the last three seasons, but hasn’t played in a conference final in far longer than that.

Now they’ll do so Saturday, following a 54-37 win over Columbus Lakeview in the Central Conference semifinals hosted by York High School.

