Valentine tried playing keep-away from St. Cecilia. But the Badgers’ couldn’t keep the ball from the Bluehawks long enough or often enough.
The 10-0 Bluehawks pieced together four touchdown drives and closed with a 29-16 playoff victory Friday. The win advanced STC to the Class C-2 playoffs second round. The ’Hawks will travel to play Battle Creek next.
“The plan was to keep the ball away from (St. Cecilia),” said Valentine coach Ian Bish. “We wanted to keep their offense on the sidelines.”
Valentine’s strategy came close to perfection in the third quarter of the game played Friday at Duncan Field.
Trailing 21-8, Valentine marched down the field in a touchdown drive that encompassed 19 plays and ate more than 10 minutes off the clock. The Badgers capped the epic drive with a six-yard touchdown throw and a double-extra point pass that cut STC’s lead to five points.
“They did a really good job of keeping the football away from us,” said STC coach Clint Head. “They were running plays slowly, melting the clock down and taking small chunk plays.”
STC had the ball for only one series in the third quarter — total of five plays.
After Valentine had reduced the ‘Hawks’ lead to 21-16, St. Cecilia responded in quick fashion. STC quarterback Carson Kudlacek raced 66 yards for a touchdown, followed by his conversion run. Now, with a 29-16 advantage early in the fourth quarter, the Bluehawk defenders refused to allow Valentine to put up any more points.
Valentine (5-5) built another clock-chewing drive in the fourth quarter. It totaled nine plays and almost five minutes. But the Badgers came up empty.
“With as many plays as they had, I thought we did a fairly decent job of holding them to 16 points,” Head stated.
The STC defense came up strong midway in the second quarter with a pass interception by Dawson Kissinger. He hauled it in and rambled for a 30-yard “pick six.” St. Cecilia led 21-8.
STC set up the interception when Braxton Wiles broke through and deflected the pass. Kissinger drew a bead on the deflected pigskin and hurried home with it.
“Braxton made a really nice play out on the edge to deflect the ball. Dawson was in the right place at the right time and running that thing in,” Head said.
The contest’s scoring began halfway into the opening quarter. Kudlacek ran into the end zone from four yards out, followed by Cooper Butler’s conversion run. The TD concluded an eight-play, 71-yard trek to pay dirt.
But Valentine showed no signs of panic against the playoffs’ No. 1 seeded Bluehawks. The Badgers tied the game at 8-8 on a seven-yard TD scamper and double-extra point.
“I don’t think anybody gave us a chance,” Bish said. But we came in here and we scratched and clawed all the way to the finish.”
Head was impressed with the tough-nosed team from Valentine, who came in as the C-2 playoffs’ 16th seed.
“Those guys from Valentine, I give them all the credit. That’s one of the most physical teams we’ve seen this year.”
The game’s biggest pass play came on a screen pass from Kudlacek to Chase Evans, who grabbed the pass and hustled for a 53-yard touchdown. Wiles booted the extra point.
Valentine missed another scoring opportunity late in the second quarter. The Badgers intercepted a pass in the end zone they were defending. But STC’s defense forced a three-and-out.
Valentine (5-5)...................8 0 0 8 — 16
St. Cecilia (10-0)..............15 6 0 8 — 29
STC — Carson Kudlacek 4 run (Cooper Butler run)
V — Ashton Lurz 7 run (Lurz run)
STC — Chase Evans 53 pass from Kudlacek (Braxton Wiles kick)
STC — Dawson Kissinger 30 pass intercept return (kick fail)
V — Payton Witte 6 pass from Lurz (Cayden Lamb pass from Lurz)
STC — Kudlacek 66 run (Kudlacek run)