Valentine tried playing keep-away from St. Cecilia. But the Badgers’ couldn’t keep the ball from the Bluehawks long enough or often enough. 

The 10-0 Bluehawks pieced together four touchdown drives and closed with a 29-16 playoff victory Friday. The win advanced STC to the Class C-2 playoffs second round. The ’Hawks will travel to play Battle Creek next.

