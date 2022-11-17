BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — There was more to take away from Hastings College's 5-0 loss to Oklahoma Wesleyan in the opening round of the NAIA national tournament Thursday than just the result.
Hastings College may have surrendered two goals in the first five minutes of the match and been on the defensive for the better part of the 90 minutes, but the Broncos (15-3-3) reached a point they hadn't the last three seasons.
"Sometimes you've got to just see what that next step is," said third-year Bronco coach Jade Ovendale.
"We haven't been in the national tournament since (2019), and for this group to see it, I think moving forward as a program the score is tough to take. But we sort of know what we should be striving for if this is something we want to continue to do over the next period of time."
There was a period of time not long ago where the Broncos were national tournament regulars. They qualified for seven straight seasons starting in 2013, but advanced past the first round only twice.
Hastings has not reached beyond the Round of 16 since finishing as national runner-up in 2010.
However, Thursday's match was a step back up the ladder following a pair of coaching changes following Chris Clements' departure after the 2018 season. Alex Piekarski coached the 2019 season before Ovendale took the reins.
So far she has righted the ship.
The Broncos clinched their first Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament title since 2018, stunning top-seeded Jamestown in a snowstorm a week ago.
But on Thursday HC was simply overmatched.
Ovendale said her team knew what is was up against heading into its first national tournament since her takeover. The Eagles are rated sixth in the country and have yet to lose a match, tying only with the GPAC's Briar Cliff in a scoreless mid-season bout.
OKWU skated through the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference while averaging 6.5 goals per game.
Laura Maria's 51 regular season goals were largely a reason for that. Maria added four goals to that total during Thursday's match.
The senior from Brazil netted goals in the fourth, 53rd, 60th and 76th minutes.
"We're going to come across talent like that," Ovendale said. "They're going to take their chances, and for me as a coach, it's a motivation. That's where we want to be at and we've got to try and get to that. Seeing that is good for myself as a coach and for our team, too."
One of the Eagles' other prolific goal scorers, Joelle Meister, netted the first tally just 2 1/2 minutes in. It was her 21st of the season.
The Broncos managed only eight shots (five on goal) for the match while the Eagles peppered Sofie Jackson-Pedersen with 17 shots (11 on goal). The HC keeper made six saves.
"Obviously, consistently over 90 minutes they were the better team," Ovendale said of OKWU. "We'd have 30 seconds of good play, a minute of good play but didn't take the chances."
HC (15-2-3)..................0 0 — 0
OKWU (21-0-1).............2 3 — 5
OKWU—Laura Maria 4', 53', 60', 76'; Joelle Meister 3'