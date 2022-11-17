BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — There was more to take away from Hastings College's 5-0 loss to Oklahoma Wesleyan in the opening round of the NAIA national tournament Thursday than just the result.

Hastings College may have surrendered two goals in the first five minutes of the match and been on the defensive for the better part of the 90 minutes, but the Broncos (15-3-3) reached a point they hadn't the last three seasons.

0
0
0
0
0