The most difficult choice has proven to be the right one for Jennifer Boeve.
A 2018 Hastings High graduate, Boeve’s top options to play college softball came down to hometown Hastings College and Northwestern, located 250 miles away in Orange City, Iowa.
After considering all the pros and cons, Boeve decided to step outside of her comfort zone, leave home and become a Red Raider.
“It was really, really close — a really tough decision,” Boeve said. “I just knew that if I didn’t leave Hastings then, I would never leave. I’m such a homebody.
“Obviously, I miss my family like crazy, but Northwestern has just been such a good fit. I have grown so much here that I can’t imagine playing anywhere else because of how special this experience has been.”
Now in her fifth season at Northwestern, Boeve is enjoying her final collegiate season immensely. The senior first baseman entered the week batting .389 with six extra-base hits and 19 RBIs and has recently surpassed a couple of milestones, recording her 200th career hit and setting the program record with her 53rd career double.
Boeve, who is the Northwestern single-season record-holder for doubles with 20 in 2022, is also climbing the Red Raiders’ career charts in several other categories. She’s fourth in career putouts (835) and hits (220), fifth in RBIs (133) and sixth in runs (145).
“I have always taken a lot of pride in my hitting,” Boeve said. “I love being in the cage. I love hitting with my dad and I love hitting with my teammates here.”
Northwestern coach Shane Bouman said Boeve’s confidence at the plate has been evident throughout her career.
“In this world, some people lack confidence, but that’s not a thing for Jennifer because she has put in the time,” Bouman said. “If you don’t have confidence in something, you need to work at it. If you work at it to the point where you perfect it or you’re really, really good at it then you should have a lot of confidence.
“That’s one of the things that makes Jennifer special.”
Bouman said Boeve’s impact on the program has been significant.
“Jennifer has bought into everything we’ve asked from her as a coaching staff,” Bouman said. “The first couple of years for her, she obviously displayed a tremendous work ethic, but the last couple of years, she has learned how to become more of a leader — not only by her work ethic, but vocally.
“Jennifer has done a lot to help build our program up to where we are today.”
Northwestern opened its season 27-2 overall and 4-0 in Great Plains Athletic Conference play. The Red Raiders are No. 15 in the NAIA Softball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, which marks the program’s highest ranking since 2000.
“It has been a great start,” Boeve said. “Last year, we had a really hot start, too, but it felt like we couldn’t play at any higher of a level. This year, I think we still have some of our best softball ahead of us and that we really haven’t reached our potential yet.”
With a solid pitching staff and excellent team chemistry, Boeve said her expectations are lofty for the Red Raiders.
“Since he came here, Coach Bouman has always talked about how we’re going to win a national championship,” Boeve said. “This year has been the year where finally everyone is on board. Our goal is to win the conference, host a regional and then go to Georgia for the World Series.
“Some people might think it’s crazy to talk about it like that, but I think that if you don’t talk about it, you’re not prepared for it to happen.”
In order for Northwestern to max out its potential, Boeve said she views her role differently than she did as a younger player.
“It’s not about being the GPAC Player of the Year for me,” Boeve said. “I’ve got to be the GPAC Leader of the Year. Certainly, I need to compete in every at-bat, but ultimately, my job is to make sure that everyone else is performing at their best.
“I’m really blessed to play that role. It has allowed me to play a lot more freely, knowing that my value is more in my demeanor and my leadership than just my performance.”
Considering Boeve’s understanding of all aspects of the game, it’s perhaps no surprise that she will follow in the footsteps of her father — former Hastings College baseball coach Jim Boeve — and get into coaching. Jennifer Boeve will be the head softball coach for MOC-Floyd Valley High School in Orange City this summer.
Bouman is bullish on Boeve’s future in coaching.
“She’s going to be a great coach — there’s no doubt about that,” Bouman said. “I know she was a little nervous about being a head coach at such a young age, but I told her, ‘Look at the resources you have.’”
Boeve, who will graduate in May with a degree in Mathematics/Secondary Education, plans to work toward a master’s degree while also serving as a graduate-assistant coach for Northwestern next season. For now, she’s got plenty on her plate.
“I do preseason workouts with my high school players twice a week hitting and twice a week pitching and official practice with them starts May 1, so I’m excited,” Boeve said. “Several of my players have seen me play, which is something a little different for a high school coach, but it’s kind of fun.
“I’m really looking forward to it.”
Jennifer Boeve Career Highlights
2023: Set the program record for career doubles, hitting her 53rd vs. Indiana Wesleyan on March 7. Recorded her 200th career hit on Feb. 11 against Grand View.
2022: Earned first-team All-GPAC honors, was third on the team in batting average (.406), drove in 37 runs and hit three home runs.
2021: Started all 45 games, ranked third on the team in runs (33), second in hits (52), third in doubles (10) and first in RBIs (32). Named a NAIA Scholar Athlete and second-team All-GPAC.
2020: Started all 20 games, ranked second on the team in batting average (.424), second in the GPAC with 25 RBI and third in the conference in both hits (28) and doubles (7).
2019: Named second-team All-GPAC, led team in batting average (.380) and doubles (12), was second in hits (41) and third in runs (28).
High School: Played for both Hastings Senior High School and the Nebraska Quakes Prime Mizuno traveling team. … Hit .543 with 21 extra-base hits and 11 stolen bases in earning first-team all-state and second-team super state (all classes) honors for the second year. … Owns several school records, including hits for a season, hits for a career, season batting average and career batting average. … Selected to play in the Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star game and was named Academic All-State.