Nebraska senior receiver Samori Toure was added to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List on Monday after a standout performance on Saturday against Ohio State. The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the college football season’s outstanding FBS receiver, and the award is sponsored by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation.
Toure had four receptions for 150 yards and a 72-yard touchdown on Saturday against the Buckeyes. He also set up Nebraska’s second touchdown with a 53-yard catch to the Ohio State one-yard line.
The Portland, Ore., native leads Nebraska this season with 33 receptions for 718 yards and four touchdowns. His four 100-yard receiving games are the second-most in a single season in Nebraska history. Toure has a nation-leading four receptions of at least 60 yards and averages 21.8 yards per reception. His yards per catch average ranks fifth nationally among players with at least 20 receptions.
Toure is in his first season at Nebraska after a standout career at Montana. Toure has 3,206 career receiving yards which ranks third among all active FBS players.