Wednesday’s second round of the Nebraska Amateur State Championship was the final day for the golfers to maintain or improve their scores enough to make it past the cut. Of the 172 golfers, only 63 scored enough to earn the right to finish the tournament’s final two rounds on Thursday and Friday.
Of those 63, nobody was as dialed in as Matthew Schaefer, who fired a 66 on Wednesday to improve to 10-under on the tournament.
“I was hitting it really well off the tee and put myself in a good spot,” Schaefer said. “Then, I was hitting good shots onto the green and had a few tap ins and made a lot of putts, even some 15-, 20-footers.”
Schaefer finished with seven birdies on the day, making a birdie on six of eight consecutive holes.
“That stretch I was making quite a few putts; the putter was really hot,” he said.
Schaefer will start Thursday with a three-stroke lead over Grant Jabenis, of Omaha. Jabenis was four-under-par on Wednesday and will tee off with Schaefer at 11:39 a.m. on Thursday. Schaefer said if there’s one thing he’d like to improve on, it’d be his ball striking from the fairway.
“My long irons, I’m trying to hit them solid,” Schaefer said. “Just keeping it in play off the tee is the main thing, and then putting yourself in a good place around the green to get up and down.”
Of the 63 golfers remaining, two are from Hastings. Barry Meyer tied for 55th and shot a two-day total of 151, which was the final score allowed to advance past the cut. The other Hastings native to make it past the elimination round was Brayden Schram, who will be going into his senior year at Hastings High.
Schram is coming off an impressive performance from Tuesday, when he went toe-to-toe with the state’s best golfers and shot a 73, one-over par, ending the day in 22nd place. He continued the solid play with a 74 on Wednesday.
“Yesterday was great; I had seven birdies and putts were falling. I made a couple mistakes late in the round, but I battled and finished one over and ended up just fine,” he said. “I started out great — on nine and 10 I both doubled, but I knew if I just kept hitting greens in regulation and trust my putter and make pars, I’d finish it out.”
Schram, who placed ninth at the Class B state high school golf meet in May, said it’s fun getting to play against such elite competition, which he believes will help him prepare for the high school season next spring. And he gets to fine-tune his craft on the same course he and the Tigers call home.
“A lot of college golfers and a lot of big names in this tournament; it’s great. Lochland, I play out here every single day, and it’s great,” he said. “There’s a little added pressure, I guess you could say, to do well, but so far it’s been great. It helps to know a little more about the course than most of the guys do.”
The course felt even more at home for Schram, who had former HHS Tiger teammate Gavin Valle as his caddy throughout the tournament.
“He played on the high school team with me and we just got to be good friends,” Schram said. “He knows the course out here too, so he’s awesome to have around.”
Lochland also had a sense of familiarity for former Hastings College golfer Andy Primavera, who was one of 19 golfers to finish Wednesday under par out of the 172 that competed.
“Having played here for four years through college, anytime I have the chance to come back here I always try to take that up; whether it’s the Nebraska Am or the Hastings Open,” Primavera said. “I love this course. It feels like home out here.”
Primavera had just one hole where he shot over par, finishing with a double bogey on hole three. But three birdies helped him shot a 71 on the day.
“I hit the ball fantastic, just like yesterday; I just hit more putts today that I didn’t yesterday,” he said. “Always with golf, though, you always feel like you left a couple out there and think about what you could have been, especially when you play well. Overall, I’m really happy with the round.”
Primavera and Schram are both tied for 28th after making the cut. As pleased as Primavera was with his round, he was even more impressed with the level of play in the tournament.
“They’re so good out here now, that I’m just a small fish in a big pond, I kind of feel like,” he said. “I’m just trying to make birdies and keep up with everyone as much as possible.”
Top 15
1, Matthew Schaefer 68-66, 134; 2, Grant Jabenis 69-68, 137; 3, Johnny Spellerberg 72-68, 140; 3, Luke Gutschewski 69-71, 140; Nate Vontz 68-72, 140; 3, Miles Russell 67-73, 140; 3, Reed Malleck 69-71, 140; 3, Charlie Zielinski 69-71, 140; 9, David Easley 71-70, 141; 10, Tristan Nelko 72-70, 142; 10, Trevor Gutschewski 69-73, 142; 12, Brian Csipkes 71-72, 143; 12, Vance Janssen 70-73, 143; 14, Caleb Badura 70-74, 144; 14, Rex Soulliere 72-72 144; 14, Jay Moore 71-73, 144; 14, John Sajevic 68-76, 144; 14, Andy Sajevic 72-72, 144