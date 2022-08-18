The football season is closer than you think.
The Tribland slate kicks off Friday night in Superior with a Week Zero game. It’ll feature the Alma Cardinals visiting the Superior Wildcats in a Class D-1 game, with a 7 p.m. start.
The teams officially began preparation Aug. 1 for the game, which will be Superior’s first in eight-man football since dropping down from 11-man because of thinning enrollment.
“We’ve had such low numbers; for us to make that transition isn’t that big of a deal,” said coach Paul Heusinkvelt, who doubles as the school’s athletic director. “There is only a couple of players on the team that haven’t played a lot of eight-man... I think we have been gelling really well. We’ve been moving the ball and been doing what we wanted to do. Everybody is on-board with it and it has been really good for us.”
The switch to eight-man football isn’t a big deal for Heusinkvelt, who previously coached at Overton, Medicine Valley, and Harvard.
“I’m going back to my old plays and teaching the kids that. Most of the plays we added in 11-man are pretty much the same with a few less players,” said Heusinkvelt.
That playbook will be showcased for the first time at Superior Friday night against the Cardinals, who are one of many new, unfamiliar opponents for the Wildcats.
“We’ve got some film on them from last year. They lost a pretty good quarterback, running back and some linemen, but they’re bringing back a good receiver/running back, a good tight end/fullback,” Heusinkvelt said. “And they have some kids that’ll step in and do the job, so we’ll have to adjust and we are preparing on what they have shown the past year or so.”
Superior graduated a talented group of seniors from last season but the majority of the team back has had some playing experience.
Aiden Humphries will be tasked with filling the shoes of Dane Miller, who moved on to Division I South Dakota State. As quarterback, Miller accounted for close to 1,000 yards of offense.
Humphries caught six passes and rushed 13 times in limited action last season, but will be asked to do much more this season.
“(Humphries) has been our quarterback at the JV level, so he hasn’t started at the varsity level,” Heusinkvelt said. “But we’ll make sure he is ready to go.”
Humphries will have the team’s top receiver back in the form of Jacob Meyer, who hauled in 19 passes for 389 yards last year.
“Jacob will be our running back/wide receiver,” Heusinkvelt said. “He was our leading receiver from last year. He’ll make different plays on both sides of the ball.”
Tyler Everhart is the leading returning back after rushing for 173 yards on 33 carries in 2021.
“I think we are going to be a team that people are going to look at and try to stop us running the ball,” Heusinkvelt said. “Hopefully we can run the ball and not worry about passing. If I can keep the ball on the ground then that is what I’m going to do.”
Superior finished 4-5 last season while Alma concluded 3-6. The Cardinals had a balanced offense last season with 13 touchdowns through the air and 21 on the ground. Their top rusher and receive in 2021 was Alek Molzahn, who combined for 535 all-purpose yards and eight scores.
