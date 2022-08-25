GENEVA — Colby Smith has been a part of the Fillmore Central cross country programs for five years already. But, going into his sixth year, he’s taking over the team as head coach.
Smith said the new title has come with more responsibility in managing workouts, nutrition and training programs, but he said the Panthers’ runners have made the transition easier on him, thanks to the experience they bring to the table.
“Every single kid we have has run cross country, whether that’s at high school or junior high,” Smith said.
“(We have) a lot of returners. Kids made it easy for me. (Put in) a lot of miles this offseason.”
Both the boys and girls teams bring back one returning state qualifier from last year.
On the girls side, Hallie Verhage earned her first state meet berth last season, finishing the race with a time of 23 minutes, 5.3 seconds. Smith said Verhage is looking to improve on her times and compete for a medal this year, jumping in front of many of those runners that finished ahead of her last season.
“I was the only girl, so I ran by myself and kept in shape from track season,” said Verhage, who is a junior.
“I’m excited to run again, see what the season brings.”
The lone boys state qualifier last year was Cooper Schelkopf, who is going into his sophomore season alongside a solid group of runners. With up to nine harriers on the team, Smith believes the boys will hold each other accountable this season.
“We have a great group back from last year,” the coach said.
“We hope to compete in the conference and ultimately make it to state. We’ve just missed the last couple of years; we have to get over the hump.”
Smith said the boys have great chemistry throughout the group, and they have an admirable work ethic on top of being great students. He’s seen a lot of growth from the boys from last year.
Travis Meyer, a senior on the team, was a freshman when the Panthers last qualified for the state meet as a team. He said the team is definitely hoping to get back to Kearney this year.
“Our team goal is to win the conference and qualify for state as a team...I’m hoping to go out with a bang,” he said.
“We started running in June; a group of us guys went every day after weights or in the afternoons. We ran 3-4 miles a day; we ran 100-something miles this summer.”
Sept. 2 at Superior Invite; Sept. 9 at Fairbury Invite; Sept. 16 Host Invite; Sept. 23 at Thayer Central Invite; Sept. 30 at York Invite; Oct. 7 at Conference; Oct. 14 at Districts; Oct. 22 at State