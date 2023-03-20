The Hastings High girls soccer team wasn’t supposed to open its season against the best team it’s likely to see all season. But that was the case Monday as preseason No. 2 Norris lined up opposite HHS on a breezy afternoon.
After a pair of weather-related postponements modified the season opener, the Tigers had no choice but to see what they were made of against one of Class B’s best teams.
“It’s tough to start your season with the (two-time defending) state runner-up,” said Hastings coach Missy Trausch (formerly Everson; she got married last summer).
The Tigers also ended last season by facing the Titans.
“But if we compare it to how we played them last year — we lost to them 6-0 in the district championship — so if we start out that way this year, I think we’ve got a pretty bright future,” said Trausch.
Monday’s result was the same as last season’s conclusion: a 6-0 victory by the Titans, who are again favored to play in the state final and meet Omaha Skutt there for a third straight year.
Norris poured in five goals in the first half and looked every bit of the more seasoned team, especially for it being both teams’ first game in 2023.
There wasn’t much Trausch could say at halftime other than reiterate that the Titans are good, they were going to be tough and the best thing her team could do across the final 40 minutes was play hard and play together.
“I think we were able to learn from the first half,” she said. “Obviously that was hard, to come out against one of the best teams in the state. But the fact that they could learn from it and make some adjustments themselves was awesome.”
Trausch was especially proud of how sophomore goalkeeper Zoiee Watts Andersen composed herself in net for the final 40.
“She’s never played goalkeeper before,” Trausch said. “She made some adjustments and just did awesome. Again, to start off with that type of competition is tough, but we were able to learn.”
Watts Andersen made a handful of saves and probably could have made a few more, but the experience will matter down the line, Trausch said.
One positive takeaway was holding Norris (1-0) to just one goal in the second half.
“The fact that we could play with Norris for even a half, I think that really means that we can compete and win some games,” Trausch said.
The Tigers will take the home pitch again Thursday against Lexington, and then on Saturday host Blair.
“We should do well, hopefully,” Trausch said.
The next few weeks will continue to be about shaping and blending a bunch of newcomers.
The Tigers have four starters back from a season ago, but added eight freshmen to the mix. There are only two seniors on the roster.
“This first game makes me really hopeful because I think we have a lot of really good players and they’re just young and learning and want to get better,” Trausch said. “I think these first few games will be just figuring out the pieces. A lot of new and a lot of moving around, so we’ll see.”
Norris (1-0).......................5 1 — 6
Hastings (0-1)...................0 0 — 0
Norris: Kennedy Sullivan 12’; Grace Kohler 19’ & 27’ & 34’; Paige Butterfield 20’; Karlie Wahlstrom 50’
Boys: Norris 2, Hastings 2 (Norris wins shootout 5-4)
FIRTH — The Hastings boys dropped a heartbreaker in their season opener at Norris. The Titans won a shootout 5-4 after tying the game in the second half.
The Tigers (0-1) led at halftime thanks to two goals by Jacob Strand Giesdal in the first 40 minutes.
Norris forced OT and the game reached a shootout after 20 minutes of stalemate in extra time.
Jose Mares Campos, Brogan Pfeil, Victor Perez and Saul Perez scored for Hastings in the shootout.