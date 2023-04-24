GRAND ISLAND — Some of the greatest competitors are those athletes that give everything they have to just finish the job, even when they they don’t feel they have much to give. Adams Central’s Kaitlyn Mousel didn’t feel like herself Monday, when she was facing some of the best talent in the region at the Central Nebraska Track and Field Championships, but she still left it all on the track at Northwest High School. And she was rewarded for it.

Mousel brought home a pair of top two finishes in the hurdles and also anchored the Patriots’ gold medal performance in the meet’s final event, the 1,600-meter relay. Her outing was one of several impressive results turned in by Tribland athletes at the all-star event.

Oakeson
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0