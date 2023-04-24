GRAND ISLAND — Some of the greatest competitors are those athletes that give everything they have to just finish the job, even when they they don’t feel they have much to give. Adams Central’s Kaitlyn Mousel didn’t feel like herself Monday, when she was facing some of the best talent in the region at the Central Nebraska Track and Field Championships, but she still left it all on the track at Northwest High School. And she was rewarded for it.
Mousel brought home a pair of top two finishes in the hurdles and also anchored the Patriots’ gold medal performance in the meet’s final event, the 1,600-meter relay. Her outing was one of several impressive results turned in by Tribland athletes at the all-star event.
“I’m so happy with today’s run,” Mousel said.
In Mousel’s case, she didn’t feel great during her warmups, but she flipped the switch when the gun went off, taking second in the 100 hurdles and setting a personal record with first in the 300 hurdles.
“Today, for my 100s, I did one start out of the blocks before my race, and I was just like, ‘Oh, my gosh, this is going to be a rough day,’ “ Mousel said. “I felt like that before the 300, too. Before that race, I was like, ‘I just have to finish.’ I don’t know why I felt so dead today; I just did. But I tried to pull something out. I got out faster than I usually do...I got to about the 250 mark, and I realized I could PR today. I was feeling good. I felt like my finish was a lot stronger today. It was just a really good day for a race. I PR’d by more than a second, which is crazy; I thought 45s weren’t anything I’d touch until state or maybe even next year. I did it now, and I’m so happy. This is a great meet with great competition.”
Mousel’s time of 45.03 seconds in the 300 hurdles was 1.64 seconds faster than the second-place finisher. She cruised to an easy finish as the final leg in the 1,600 relay, as Adams Central won by nearly three seconds. Annie Trausch, Lynsie Lancasteere and Megyn Scott also ran the race for AC.
Fellow Adams Central runner Grant Trausch also collected a pair of gold medals on Monday, winning the boys 100- and 200-meter dash races. Like Mousel, he also helped the Patriots bring home a medal in the 1,600 relay, as they placed third.
“I came into this meet wanting to get under 11 and 22, and I did both of those. I’m pleased with my performance. My goal, mainly was to come out and win both,” Truasch said.
Though it was good enough to win the race, Trausch didn’t feel he ran his best race in the 100. Despite his two golds at the meet on Monday, Trausch feels he knows what improvements he needs to make to accomplish his goals for this season.
“I think I still have a lot left in the tank. I think I can better my times even more. I just have to work on my start; I’ve kind of struggled there,” he said. “My overall goal for this season: I’d like to get a gold at state. I think that’d be really cool, but it’s going to take a lot of hard work.”
There were a pair of gold medal jumpers from the Tribland area in Monday’s meet, as well.
St. Cecilia’s Jenson Anderson found himself going one-on-one against Jaxon Lipker of Boone Central in the high jump. The two cleared 6 feet, 4 inches, but because Anderson cleared it on his second attempt and Lipker needed one more jump to complete the task, Anderson finished the day on the top spot of the podium, with the gold medal around his neck.
“Luckily I had less miss attempts. It was a great day. I’m truly blessed to get to come out here and compete against this kind of competition. It’s not every day I get to face competitors like this,” Anderson said. “
Anderson also placed second in the long jump, saying he was just a little off on his steps.
“Long jump, I knew that was going to be really tough. I was behind the board quite a bit, so my jumps were a little shorter. But I kept jumping and I finally got it figured out. Overall, it was a good day for long jump,” he said. “I have to get my steps down. I have to get on the board; if I can do that then I’ll be okay. High jump, it’s all about consistency. If I can just remain consistent I’ll be okay at the end of the season.”
Anderson said he hopes he can set new PRs in both his jumping events. His personal best for the high jump stands at 6-6, while long jump is at 22-4; he marked at 21-7 1/4 on Monday.
Doniphan-Trumbull’s Hannah Dunning has been competing in the long jump since junior high, but this year she’s taken up the triple jump, as well. So far, it’s suiting her well; she took the gold medal in the event Monday.
“I wasn’t expecting to go 35 (feet) in the triple jump; I haven’t done that yet. I did that, and I did even better. I’m still learning the triple jump, so I was happy with that. I also didn’t expect to PR in the 400,” Dunning said. “This is only my fourth meet doing the triple jump ever. I had not done it at all before this year.
“My coaches just kind of said, ‘You’re good at long jump, let’s throw you in triple jump and see how you do.’ I’m doing pretty good, and I like it, so I’ll stick with it,” she added with a smile.
Dunning also took second in the long jump while also setting a personal best in the 400. She’s hoping she can continue improving in all of her events, with ambition put her name in the record books at Doniphan-Trumbull.
“I have a few meets left, so I’m hoping to get that,” she said.
The Central Nebraska Championships provide great competition for all of the athletes to measure themselves against, but one aspect that can get overlooked is the camaraderie between the athletes. Mousel said she especially felt that bond Monday. A day that she initially felt was going to be rough, ended with plenty of smiles and hugs.
“They’re always such good people to compete against. They’re always so happy, even if you don’t go to their same school. I have amazing teammates that congratulate me immediately after the race. I was really happy,” Mousel said.
Tribland boys results
Discus — 6, Thomas Thomas, STC, 134-4
Shot put — 6, Thomas Thomas, STC, 47-2 3/4
High jump — 1, Jenson Anderson, STC, 6-4
Triple jump — 4, Jack Trausch, AC, 42-11; 5, Jack Poppe, D-T, 42-7 1/2
Long jump — 3, Jenson Anderson, STC, long jump, 21-7 1/4; 4, Cody Defeo, D-T, 21-2 1/2
110 hurdles — 7, Zach Fleischer, AC; 16:34
300 hurdles — 6, Jack Poppe, D-T, 41.84
100 — 1, Grant Trausch, AC, 10.99
200 — 1, Grant Trausch, AC, 21.95
400 — 3, Antonio Calderon, AC, 51.36
800 — 5, Robbie Hrmchir, STC, 2:04.53; 9, Jaxon Hammond, D-T, 2:11.53
1,600 — 2, Hrnchir, STC, 4:46.03
3,200 — 11, Thomas Bykerk, STC, 11:24.71
400 relay — Doniphan-Trumbull, DNF
3,200 relay — 6, D-T, 8:55.30; 8, Giltner 8:59.75
Tribland girls results
Discus — 2, Claire Hemberger, AC, 121-9; 3, Ryann Sabatka, STC, 121-5
Shot put — 6, Ryann Sabatka, STC, 35-0; 8, Abbey Musalek, STC, 30-4 1/4
Long jump — 2, Hannah Dunning, D-T, 16-11 1/2; 5, Annie Trausch, AC, 15-9
High jump — 2, Hannah Gengenbach, AC, 5-0; 5, Brooke Baker, AC, 4-10
Triple jump — 1, Hannah Dunning, D-T, 35-4
Pole vault — 6, Megyn Scott, AC; 10-0
100 hurdles — 2, Kaitlyn Mousel, AC, 16:41
300 hurdles — 1, Kaitlyn Mousel, AC, 45.03; 7, Tatum Krikac, STC, 48.63
200 — 8, Hannah Dunning, D-T, 27.59
400 — 2, Annie Trausch, AC, 1:01.76; 5, Hannah Dunning, D-T, 1:03.07
800 — 3, Lindsey Parr, STC, 2:28.62; 10, Gracie Kreutz, Giltner, 2:33.85
1,600 — 4, Izzy Kvols, STC, 5:56.56; 9, Avery Reeson, Giltner, 6:08.31
3,200 — 2, Emery Vargas, STC, 12:00.76; 5, Anna Fitzgerald, D-T, 12:39.93
1,600 relay — 1, Adams Central 4:09.80; 5, St. Cecilia 4:19.79
3,200 relay — 3, St. Cecilia 10:13.31; 6, Doniphan-Trumbull 10:46.45; 8, Adams Central 10:54.39