PAPILLION — Athletes from Adams Central, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, and Minden will participate in Nebraska Track Fest here on Tuesday.

The meet features schools from all classifications, pitting some of the state’s best against each other a month before the state meet.

“Not all schools do it, for various reasons,” said Minden coach Shawn Wheelock. “But we’re fortunate our administration allows us to put our kids in environments where they can get better and be successful.”

Adams Central

Girls

300 hurdles — Kaitlyn Mousel

400 — Mari Conant

Pole vault — Megyn Scott

1,600 relay — Kaitlyn Mousel, Abby Stroh, Megan Scott, Mari Conant

Boys

100 — Elijah Mulligan

200 – Grant Trausch

400 — Drew Bonifas

1,600 — Luke Bonifas

3,200 — Luke Bonifas

High jump — Breck Samuelson

Triple jump — Nate Kerr

400 relay —Elijah Mulligan, Nate Kerr, Drew Bonifas, Grant Trausch

BDS

Girls

Discus throw — JessaLynn Hudson

Minden

Girls

100 hurdles — Mattie Kamery

300 hurdles — Mattie Kamery

1,600 — Jessie Hurt

Boys

110 hurdles — Gage Fries

300 hurdles — Gage Fries

400 — Konner Verbeck

800 — Konner Verbeck

1,600 — Carter Harsin

