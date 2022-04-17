PAPILLION — Athletes from Adams Central, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, and Minden will participate in Nebraska Track Fest here on Tuesday.
The meet features schools from all classifications, pitting some of the state’s best against each other a month before the state meet.
“Not all schools do it, for various reasons,” said Minden coach Shawn Wheelock. “But we’re fortunate our administration allows us to put our kids in environments where they can get better and be successful.”
Adams Central
Girls
300 hurdles — Kaitlyn Mousel
400 — Mari Conant
Pole vault — Megyn Scott
1,600 relay — Kaitlyn Mousel, Abby Stroh, Megan Scott, Mari Conant
Boys
100 — Elijah Mulligan
200 – Grant Trausch
400 — Drew Bonifas
1,600 — Luke Bonifas
3,200 — Luke Bonifas
High jump — Breck Samuelson
Triple jump — Nate Kerr
400 relay —Elijah Mulligan, Nate Kerr, Drew Bonifas, Grant Trausch
BDS
Girls
Discus throw — JessaLynn Hudson
Minden
Girls
100 hurdles — Mattie Kamery
300 hurdles — Mattie Kamery
1,600 — Jessie Hurt
Boys
110 hurdles — Gage Fries
300 hurdles — Gage Fries
400 — Konner Verbeck
800 — Konner Verbeck
1,600 — Carter Harsin