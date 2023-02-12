State wrestling brackets and first-round pairings have been released for the boys tournament, which begins Thursday in Omaha at the CHI Health Center. The boys and girls tournaments will once again run concurrently.
Here are the boys matchups by school classification and weight class.
Class B
106 pounds — Emmett Kelly (32-13), Hastings vs. Talon Belding (21-17), Beatrice
113 — Harrison Reed (26-16), Minden vs. Karsten Hohm (30-13), Aurora; Zane Thomsen (22-18), Hastings vs. Daylen Naylor (29-5), Lexington
120 — Cade Harsin (35-16) Minden vs. Chance Houser (18-2), Scottsbluff; Braiden Kort (40-1), Hastings vs. Ben Bouaphakeo (30-22), Bennington
126 — Koltdyn Heath (42-7), Minden vs. Nikolas Rotella (37-11), Omaha Skutt; Tucker Adams (35-3), Hastings vs. Lesnier Gomez (30-19), Crete
132 — Cameron Brumbaugh (33-8), Hastings vs. Collin Mangnall (25-23), Beatrice
138 — Orrin Kuehn (45-4), Minden vs. Cristian Ramos (28-6), Omaha Skutt
145 — Jaden Meyer (26-18), Hastings vs. Tristan Campbell (30-11), McCook
160 — Landon Weidner (40-0), Hastings vs. Jason Hernandez (27-16), Lexington
170 — Braxton Janda (33-15), Minden vs. Clayton Lindley (28-7), Omaha Skutt; Zander Lockling (18-19), Hastings vs. Josiah Mobley (41-5), Scottsbluff
285 — Daulton Kuehn (42-6), Minden vs. Dawson Thorne (11-13), Nebraska City
Class C
120 — Connor Rempe (41-11), South Central vs. Jacob McGee (23-6), Logan View; Holden McDonald (38-19), Superior vs. Ethan Elliott (44-1), Hershey
126 — Zachary Burkey (22-15), Doniphan-Trumbull vs. Aaron Ohnoutka (49-1), Bishop Neumann; Travis Meyer (47-3), Fillmore Central vs. Clay Rasmussen (34-12), Kearney Catholic; Rowan Jarosik (38-8), South Central vs. Hunter Kuchta (18-14), Cedar Catholic
132 — Hayden Neeman (38-5), Superior vs. Uzziah Voss (27-18), Mitchell; Dylan Gewecke (36-9), Fillmore Central vs. Kaleb Baker (36-10), St. Paul; Chase Groff (23-19), Doniphan-Trumbull vs. Iverson Mejia (41-2), Wilber-Clatonia
138 — Alexander Schademann (51-0), Fillmore Central vs. Gavin Sandoz (25-16), Valentine
145 — Aiden Hinrichs (44-7), Fillmore Central vs. Hudson Last (25-14), Battle Creek
160 — Kyler Boyles (36-18), Superior vs. Ben Alberts (45-0), GICC; Treven Stassines (45-7), Fillmore Central vs. Casey Schnebel (25-19), Battle Creek
182 — Jackson Turner (42-7), Fillmore Central vs. Curtis Rittgam (13-6), Gordon-Rushville
195 — Tycen Breckner (38-7), Doniphan-Trumbull vs. Clayton Carlson (3-3), Pierce
285 — Markey Hinrichs (40-7), Fillmore Central vs. Paxton Bartels (15-9), Crofton/Bloomfield
Class D
106 — Colter Sinn (33-8), Thayer Central vs. Micah Gerlach (42-7), Cambridge; Gavin Patterson (27-8), Wilcox-Hildreth vs. Korey Poppe (26-13), Sutton
120 — Triston Wells (39-7), Thayer Central vs. Trent Melford (24-14), Aquinas Catholic; Grant Haussermann (32-13), Franklin vs. Carter Beckman (33-3), Elgin Public/Pope John
126 — Kyler Carraher (25-20), Franklin vs. Gage Friesen (36-16), High Plains; Brody Patterson (35-13), Wilcox-Hildreth vs. Oliver Nutter (31-9), Sutherland
132 — Nickolas Kuehn (47-0), Kenesaw vs. Coy Armstrong (17-14), Bayard; Graiden Ritner (38-10), Wilcox-Hildreth vs. Isaac Eckert (29-8), Elkhorn Valley
170 — Gunner Mumford (46-0), Thayer Central vs. Dalten Hagan (21-25) Hitchcock County
182 — Hunter Fredrickson (39-13), Kenesaw vs. Jaxon Halsey (15-5), Elkhorn Valley; Cameron Schulte (39-6), Thayer Central vs. Rhett McFadden (25-10), Sandhills/Thedford
195 — Cole Vorderstrasse (38-11), Thayer Central vs. Beau Wiebelhaus (24-7), North Central