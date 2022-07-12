Tribland golfers shine
at Indianhead
GRAND ISLAND — The Nebraska Junior Golf Tour’s stop Tuesday in Grand Island was highlighted by a handful of top five finishes by Tribland golfers.
Adams Central’s Sidney O’Dey and Minden’s KayLynn Jorgensen led the area girls scoring, shooting 85s (13-over par).
Finishing third in the 16-years-plus division, O’Dey edged Doniphan’s Kelsey Essex (+14) and Hastings’ Anna Brant (+22) and trailed a pair of Grand Island golfers.
O’Dey registered two birdies on the day, which were the highlight of a front nine 41.
Essex finished her round with five straight pars to turn in an 86.
A division lower, Jorgensen ended on four pars to clinch second place by a stroke. She had a pair of birdies on the front nine, on hole Nos. 3 and 9.
Also from Minden, Callie Whitten (+21) and Kara Suchsland (+22) were in fourth- and fifth-place, respectively.
Sutton’s Jadyn Friesen had the low score in Tribland, carding an 82 (10 over par) for fifth place in the boys 14-15 division. The sophomore-to-be played mostly bogey golf, with six pars and a birdie sprinkled in.
Doniphan’s Jett Hollister finished tied for ninth in the same division with an 87. He birdied the ninth.
Gronk reaffirms he’s
‘done with football’
TAMPA, Fla. — As speculation percolates over when — not if — Rob Gronkowski will return to the Bucs, the four-time All-Pro tight end remains adamant he’ll stay retired.
Even if Tom Brady tries to lure him back.
In a video snippet tweeted Tuesday by ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Gronkowski, 33, insisted he is focused on his business ventures going forward after 11 NFL seasons, including the last two in Tampa Bay.
“I would answer obviously (if Brady called),” said Gronkowski, speaking from a Boston seaside venue. “I would obviously answer the greatest quarterback of all time and ask him how he’s doing and tell him I’m doing good. But I wouldn’t go back to football, no.”
Gronkowski announced his retirement via social media June 21, though his own agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter upon the announcement that he wouldn’t be surprised if Gronk returned to play at some point.
But during Tuesday’s interview, the eventual Hall of Famer said he is diving head first into the business sector. His recent commercial for a footwear company was filmed inside Raymond James Stadium, and he has joined his brothers in a company that produces stainless-steel, insulated shaker bottles, among other ventures.
“I’m done with football,” said Gronk, who was helping promote the shaker-bottles venture Tuesday.
“Love the game and definitely blessed with all the opportunities the game of football has given me and the relationships I’ve met ... but no, done with football, and stepping my feet into the business world, the business ventures and just seeing what’s out there and where I can find my place.”
Texas Tech plans $200M football project
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech is planning a $200 million project consisting of a new four-story building in the south end zone that will include locker rooms, offices for coaches and a field-level club area that the Red Raiders will go through before games.
That building will enclose the south end of Jones AT&T Stadium and connect by a skybridge to the school’s sports performance center and the already-planned two-story Womble Football Center that will replace a current training facility.
“It’ll be as great of a layout as you will see in college football, with the practice field location, the adjacency of the indoor practice facility and then the connection to the stadium,” Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt said.
While revitalizing the south end zone, the project will also preserve the school’s famed Double T scoreboard. A new Double T scoreboard, which could be slightly larger than the original installed in 1978, will be atop the four-story building and flanked on each side by bell towers and video boards.
The south end zone project and Womble Football Center combined will contain space for both recruiting and players’ lounges, a new player locker room and a television studio for game day and social media content.
“We couldn’t be more excited for the future of our football program and what this facility will do in terms of player development and recruiting,” coach Joey McGuire said.
The school said the project will be largely funded through private fundraising and annual athletic department revenue streams, such as the sale of new premium seating. If Texas Tech regents approve the project at their meeting next month, groundbreaking would be planned for after the 2022 season, with the anticipated completion before the 2024 season.