LINCOLN — In a statewide all-class all-star affair, Tribland hoopers shined just as they did all winter.
Bailey Kissinger (St. Cecilia), Libby Trausch (Adams Central) and Lexi Theis (Fillmore Central) — three of the five first-team All-Tribland girls basketball players from the 2021-22 winter season — finished as three of the top four scorers in the Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star game held at Lincoln North Star Monday night.
Trausch led all scorers with 14 points in a 75-59 rout by the Red team. Kissinger followed with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds. Theis chipped in nine points.
“This one, I thought, was really fun,” said Trauch, who played in the Tom Dinsdale all-star game last month in Grand Island. “I got to play with all the best players in the state. And obviously playing with Bailey (Kissinger) for the first time and last time (in high school) was really fun.”
Trausch and Kissinger were co-players of the year in Tribland, having led their teams on spectacular runs at the state tournament. Trausch had her Patriots in the Class B semifinals with shooting like she showed Monday.
The Doane-bound guard hit two 3-pointers during a 10-1 run in the second quarter that grew the Red team’s lead from five points to 15.
That early boost made it smooth sailing for the Red, which was coached by North Bend Central’s Aaron Sterup and Adams Central’s Evan Smith.
“I thought we hit a lot of shots early and kind of stretched that lead out,” Smith said. “We made it hard for the Blue team to make it back and they struggled hitting some shots.
“It’s just fun when you have a team like this and they can score from anywhere. We had some good size inside that kind of causes problems and kids who can create off the dribble and kick out 3s.”
Kissinger, a three-time state champion in Class C-2, did most of her work inside, speaking to her team-high 10 rebounds, which she tied with Fremont’s Sarah Shepard.
She was surprised to cap her high school career with a double-double, something she never accomplished according to MaxPreps. The closest Kissinger came was Jan. 18, 2020, when she had seven points and 10 boards.
“I don’t know I’ve ever had a double-double during my high school career, so that’s pretty cool,” she said with a laugh. “You can fact check that.”
Kissinger, who will play basketball at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, added four assists and three steals, both team-highs.
“You had to shake off the rust a little bit,” said Kissinger, who has balanced time training with the Lopers this summer.
Macy Bryant (Fremont) led the Blue team in scoring with 11 points and Megan Belt (Millard South) added 10 for the team that was out-rebound by the Red squad 69-37.
Hastings College pledge Sarah Treffer (Lexington) scored seven points for the Blue. Her highlights were a half-court buzzer-beater to end the first half and a floater just before the final horn.
“That was fun,” she said with a grin.
The Red team’s largest lead was 20 points with about six minutes left in the first half on a 3-pointer by Theis, who will play volleyball at Rockhurst University in Kansas City.
Red....................19 18 19 19 — 75
Blue.....................14 8 19 18 — 59
Kailyn Scott 1-2 0-0 2, Ella Wragge 1-5 0-2 2, Makayla Baughman 3-7 1-1 7, Neely Behrns 1-3 2-2 4, Carney Black 3-4 0-0 8, Sydney Emanuel 0-4 1-2 1, Bailey Kissinger 6-12 1-4 13, Sarah Shepard 1-10 1-2 3, Lexi Theis 2-5 4-4 9, Libby Trausch 5-11 2-4 14, Lily Vollertsen 5-9 0-0 11, Addison Schneider 0-4 1-4 1. Totals: 28-76 13-25 75.
Kierstynn Garner 0-2 0-0 0, Lexi Bacon 0-3 1-2 1, Megan Belt 3-9 1-2 10, Shanae Bergt 1-3 1-2 3, Macy Bryant 4-13 2-7 11, Matalynn Campbell 3-11 1-2 7, Grace Huntwork 3-4 0-2 8, Kennedy Settje 1-2 0-0 2, Destiny Shepherd 1-7 0-0 2, Sarah Treffer 3-8 0-0 7, Erison Vonderschmidt 3-6 0-1 6, Jordan Snyder 1-4 0-0 2. Totals: 23-72 6-19 59.
Three-point goals: R 6-19 (Wragge 0-1, Baughman 0-1, Behrns 0-1, Black 2-3, Kissinger 0-1, Shepard 0-3, Theis 1-2, Trausch 2-6, Vollersten 1-1); B 7-33 (Garner 0-2, Bacon 0-1, Belt 3-9, Bryant 1-4, Campbell 0-4, Huntwork 2-3, Shepherd 0-3, Treffer 1-4, Vonderschmidt 0-1, Snyder 0-2). Rebounds: R 69 (Kissinger, Shepard 10); B 37 (Bryant 9). Assists: R 12 (Kissinger 4); B 9 ( Graner 3). Steals: R 9 (Kissinger 3); B 15 (Bryant, Settje 3). Blocks: R 5 (Wragge 2); B 6 (Vonderschmidt, Snyder 3).