Prep football
Adams Central
WOOD RIVER — Class C-1 No. 7 Adams Central bounced back from last week’s loss to Cozad with a 48-0 rout of Wood River/Shelton Friday night.
Nick Conant scored four touchdowns on the ground and carried for 115 yards on 15 carries. Hyatt Collins and Evan Frink also toted in rushing touchdowns for the Patriots, who racked. up 270 yards on 29 carries.
Jacob Eckhardt and Jack Trausch linked up for the only score through the air. Trausch grabbed two passes for 74 yards. Eckhardt threw for 179 and finished 7-for-11. Holden O’Dey reeled in three passes for 86 yards.
The AC defense recorded six tackles for loss and picked off two passes. Breck Samuelson and Nick Conant each tallied interceptions. Justin Barbee and Tyler Pacelka each recovered fumbles.
Minden
KEARNEY — Minden surrendered 457 yards of offense to Class C-1 No. 3 Kearney Catholic Friday night and fell 39-8.
The Whippets’ only score came from Braxton Janda with under two minutes left.
Minden rolled up 315 yards, with 170 on the ground, but Kearney Catholic averaged 8.2 yards per rush in a 295 yard outing.
Brett Mahony threw for four touchdowns, the shortest of which was 17 yards. He bombed a 39-yarder just after halftime. Riley Grieser had rushing touchdowns of 54 and 59 yards for the Stars.
Sandy Creek, Superior
SUPERIOR — Two second quarter touchdowns were the only offense produced in this Class C-2 matchup. Superior took down Sandy Creek 14-0 Friday night.
The Wildcats rushed for 155 yards, which was only four fewer yards than Sandy Creek’s total offensive yardage.
Dane Miller yielded both touchdowns for Superior. — rushes of 1 yard and 30 yards in a four-minute span.
Fillmore Central
GENEVA — Fillmore Central dropped its third straight game, losing to St, Paul 37-13 Friday night.
St. Paul accrued 240 rushing yards and passed for 150 more. Fillmore Central mustered just 184 yards of total offense.
Teven Stassines was responsible for both Panther touchdowns, rushing in a two-yard score and throwing a 61-yard scoring pass to Aidan Trowbridge.
Franklin, Wilcox-Hildreth
FRANKLIN — Class D-6 No. 5 Franklin cruised past Franklin 48-6 Friday night. The Flyers averaged 8.6 yards per play on the ground to the tune of 248 yards on 29 carries. Jake Harrison led the way with 97 yards on seven carries and two touchdowns. Zayden Wilsey, Miles Cleveland, and Grant Haussermann each scored on the ground, as well.
Harrison threw for two touchdowns, one to Haussermann and the other to Tucker Rose.
Graiden Ritner scored Wilcox-Hildreth’s only touchdown. He carried 22 times for 66 yards and was the only Falcon to remain in the green on rushing yards.
Harvard, Red Cloud
RED CLOUD — No. 4 Red Cloud scored 54 points in the opening half en route to a 74-31 win over Harvard Friday night.
Red Cloud’s Carson McCleary scored four times and ran for 272 yards on 16 carries. Teammate Ben Ely caught two touchdowns passes for 61 yards.
Harvard’s Xavier Marburger scored four times for his side, including a 70 yard kick off return.